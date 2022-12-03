ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Bills have officially turned the tables on Bill Belichick

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174Acp_0jWFvqNK00

The Bills Wire is back with their weekly podcast during the 2022 NFL season.

Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Week 14 matchup with the Jets below:

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now that the contender 49ers are ironically sticking with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse

What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy