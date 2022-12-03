ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills 'thankful' to get first divisional win vs. Patriots

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Bills shook off losses in their first two division matchups of the season to notch their first AFC East victory of the year on Thursday Night Football.

The team, who lost road games against division foes in the Jets and Dolphins earlier in the season, ended the night with a 24-10 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on a cold, blustery New England night.

Buffalo looked to be finding more rhythm on offense than they had previously this season in divisional matchups. Meanwhilte, more members of the defense stepped up to contribute as well.

“Just trying to find a way to win. Took a team effort,” DE Shaq Lawson said to the media. “Complementary football, all three ways. Just find a way to win.”

Head coach Sean McDermott was pleased with the progress and victory the team left Foxborough with.

“I mean a divisional win is important. We knew coming in here was gonna be tough,” McDermott said during his postgame press conference. “Like I said against a really good football team. They’re really well coached and prepared every week so we’re thankful to get a win, and in the division on top of that.”

The AFC East has gradually grown more competitive, something Bills LB Von Miller noted recently.

“I think (with) some of the offseason moves, you can see it starting to get better,” Miller said via the team’s website. “The Jets are definitely not the same Jets team that they’ve been over the last couple of years. The Miami Dolphins as well. The New England Patriots, they’ve put together some great games this season. It’s competitive. I don’t think it’s all of a sudden though.”

Next up, the team will head back to Buffalo to host a pair of division matchups at Orchard Park. They will once again face the Jets and Dolphins, this time at home, for their final meetings of the regular season.

Both games will be important in the Bills’ quest for a third straight AFC East crown as well as in making the playoffs.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

