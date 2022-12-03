Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
3 potential gunmen at large while a shot Broward teen is in critical condition, cops say
A fight in front of a Lauderhill home turned into a Tuesday afternoon shooting that has a 16-year-old boy in critical condition and police looking for three people, likely also teens.
Idaho police say individuals cleared as suspects in college student murders may be reinterviewed
Individuals who have already been publicly cleared as suspects in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students may be reinterviewed by law enforcement as the investigation rumbles on for a fourth week and the killer remains at large.Moscow Police Chief James Fry told Fox News on Tuesday that “cleared” individuals could still be called back in to speak with police if the evidence leads law enforcement back to them.“We always have the option of reinterviewing,” he said.“We’ve actually reinterviewed people two or three times because we’ll get tips, or we’ll get information that we need to verify...
