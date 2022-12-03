Read full article on original website
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
sungazette.news
Police: Special-education teacher charged with assaulting student
Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau have arrested a George C. Marshall High School special-education teacher on two counts of simple assault of a special needs student, police said Dec. 2. On Sept. 28, a school employee allegedly witnessed Amy...
sungazette.news
Fairfax to consider more leeway for taxi-company owner
Taxis operating in Fairfax County next year might be allowed to be a little older or higher-mileage, if the Board of Supervisors approves proposed rule changes. Supervisors are prepping a Jan. 24 hearing to discuss relaxing the county’s rules on how old taxicabs may be or how miles they may be driven before replacement.
sungazette.news
New Vienna police HQ almost ready for occupancy
Bigger. Safer. More modern. Community-friendly. Better outfitted. The new Vienna Police Headquarters appeared to be all those things recently when Vienna Police Chief James Morris and Deputy Chief Daniel Janickey gave the Sun Gazette a tour of the facility. The station, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 2 but is...
sungazette.news
Inter-Service Club Council inaugurates newsletter
The Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington has debuted a newsletter, aimed at providing information about the group and its membership of local service and civic organizations. The effort has been undertaken by Mark Whitenton, a member of the Optimist Club of Arlington, after he attended the Inter-Service Club Council’s annual...
sungazette.news
Arlington jobless rate tied for lowest across state
With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Arlington, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 1.8 percent in September and above the rate of 1.9 percent recorded...
sungazette.news
New marker notes historic status of church cemetery
Church and community leaders gathered at Mount Salvation Baptist Church in Arlington on Nov. 20 to celebrate the unveiling of a historical marker, representing a graveyard/cemetery with significant historical provenance. This gravesite not only depicts African-American history in Arlington but represents the African-American experience and existence in a community that...
sungazette.news
Sheriff plans January departure; chief deputy will take over
The dawn of a new calendar (and political) year will bring a new sheriff to Arlington, who if he wants to keep the job over the long haul will have to run for it. The good news for an Arlington electorate that sees a never-ending election cycle? The retirement of Sheriff Beth Arthur will not necessitate a special election to fill her post. Instead, Chief Deputy Jose Quiroz will move up to sheriff and fill out the remainder of Arthur’s term, which lasts until Dec. 31, 2023.
sungazette.news
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up in new data
With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Fairfax County, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2.4 percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 2.2 percent in September, although down from 2.5 percent a...
sungazette.news
‘Frosty’ coming to Alden Theatre
The Barter Players will present “Frosty” on Monday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center. The holiday tale features a young orphan named Billy and a snowman that has come to life. “Join them on a thrilling quest through New York...
sungazette.news
Retiring leader garners affordable-housing accolade
Michelle Krocker, a founding member and executive director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, was the recipient of the Alliance for Housing Solutions’ 2022 Ellen M. Bozman Affordable-Housing Award. Krocker has led the regional housing alliance for 17 years, and will be stepping down at the start of...
sungazette.news
Accountants: Vienna on ‘solid financial footing’
Despite economic turbulence and high inflation, Vienna remained on solid financial footing at the end of fiscal year 2022, consultants told the Vienna Town Council Dec. 5. A representative of the accounting firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates presented the comprehensive financial report, which was required under state law. The town’s...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A change of venue?
This Saturday, two high-school football teams in Northern Virginia, with the schools located maybe only about 12 miles apart, have to travel, along with their many fans, some fours hours on traffic-clogged Interstates to play in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship game. Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge...
sungazette.news
GOP seeking ‘happy warriors’ willing to make run for office
Arlington Republicans are unlikely to be able to field candidates for all the offices on the county ballot next November, but retain hopes they may be able to recruit contenders for about half. “There are 13 opportunities . . . up and down the ballot,” county GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A favorite venue
For decades, the cozy football stadium at Fairfax High School has been a big favorite to many. The main reasons are because the field venue is a bowl-like setup, with three sides surrounded by hills and kind of enclosed by tall pines. The one open side has a nice-looking scoreboard as the backdrop behind the west end zone.
sungazette.news
Honoree works to rally Arlington GOP to step up
As she accepted an award for her service before and during the 2022 election cycle, Linda Dwyer pressed her fellow Republicans to step up and work the polls each Election Day. “There were six Democrats [at each precinct] all the time – we had one,” Dwyer said in remarks after receiving the Alice Sayre Commonwealth Club Award at the Nov. 29 Arlington County Republican Committee meeting.
sungazette.news
Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state
Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer. They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth. In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior...
sungazette.news
Langley quarterback had standout senior season
Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne. A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history. There was much he will remember fondly,...
