dayton.com
Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023
Champion Mill Arcade won’t be a duplication of Pinball Garage, said owner Brad Baker. In fact, it won’t be pinball focused at all — though there will be a few pinball machines and 80s arcade games “that keep mom and dad occupied” while the kids play prize-earning games.
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
WLWT 5
Amelia family decks out house in Christmas lights complete with lit-up archway
If you're checking out Christmas lights this holiday season, be sure to check out this home in Amelia. Located on Fawn Court in Amelia, Ohio, this house has over 22,000 lights. It's lit up from 5:45-11:30 p.m. weekdays and uuntil 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. December has arrived and...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
As autumn drifts toward winter’s chill, we snuggle further beneath our down-filled duvets, crank our electric blankets, and gently nudge our thermostats upward. In doing so, we ignore the posthumous judgement of our ancestors, who have just one word to spit upon us:. Wimps. A little more than a...
dayton.com
Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more
Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Fox 19
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati leaders to honor restaurateur Jeff Ruby with street naming ceremony
CINCINNATI — Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will honor luxury dining restaurateur Jeff Ruby with a street naming ceremony. Ruby will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the community through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony...
WLWT 5
Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Madison Road and Vista Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Madison Road and Vista Avenue in Hyde Park, traffic impacted. A car hit a pole, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
Fox 19
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway has prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The boil water advisory is in effect for the following neighborhoods (see map below) until Wednesday at 8 p.m. West End. Camp Washington.
WKRC
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
WKRC
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mini Golf & Range Open All Year
The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WLWT 5
'It was instant panic': Cincinnati restaurants under attack by cyber hackers
CINCINNATI — Multiple restaurants in Cincinnati are fighting cyber hackers who have stolen thousands of dollars, damaged reputations and shut down social media sites. “When it happened, it was instant panic,” said Arnold’s owner Chris Breeden. “Facebook is basically the most important advertising tool we have in our tool bag, and it's pretty devastating when you lose something like that.”
WLWT 5
Hamilton County apartment complex tenants organize, make demands to management
CINCINNATI — Dozens packed into the Hartwell Recreation Center Monday evening to voice their concerns about ongoing safety and quality of life issues at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County. Tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments, which spans several jurisdictions including Cincinnati, listed about a dozen types...
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.
At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
Will we see much snow this December?
December 1st marks the beginning of “Meteorological” winter and it is one of our snowiest months. Brandon has a look at what you can expect to see this month.
WLWT 5
CFD: None injured, garage deemed total loss
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue for reports of a garage fire just after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say there was a heavy fire in a detached garage but were able to control the fire in less than ten minutes.
