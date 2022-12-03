Read full article on original website
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Laura Ingraham Lashes Out Over Warnock Victory: ‘I’m Pissed Tonight!’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham didn’t mince words after her network called the Georgia Senate runoff race for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock on Tuesday night.“I’m pissed tonight, frankly,” the conservative primetime star fumed over the loss by Republican nominee Herschel Walker.Weeks after Republicans vastly underperformed in this year’s midterm elections amid expectations of a “red tsunami,” the final insult was delivered when Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate. And as was the case with other congressional and statewide races last month, the loser in the Georgia runoff was endorsed early on by former President Donald Trump.Trump wasn’t alone in...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs
Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
Former President Trump’s suggestion that the country do away with parts of the Constitution to redo the 2020 election has put Republicans – many of whom want to wrap themselves in the founding document – in a complicated position. Several House Republicans and some in the Senate often champion the GOP as a party that […]
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Police who responded to the Capitol attack are awarded the Congressional Gold Medal
To Capitol Hill now, where top leaders today awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who responded to the insurrection on January 6, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presented Congress' highest honor. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: And in accepting this medal, you bring luster to this award,...
Trump Organization found guilty of all charges in tax fraud scheme
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of tax fraud in a long-running scheme that continued into the time that Donald Trump was in the White House. A jury in New York found the former president's company guilty on all counts. Here's Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaking with reporters.
Notorious Wagner Group Targeting Volunteers in Ukraine, U.S. Trainer Says
Andy Milburn of the Mozart Group told Newsweek his team won't stop operations despite direct threats from Wagner mercenaries.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won a full term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican football legend Herschel Walker in a campaign that tested Georgia's position as a purple state and spurred debates about race, celebrity and partisan politics. Warnock's victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority,...
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Morning News Brief
Donald Trump's company guilty of tax fraud. SCOTUS hears case that could reshape elections. China reapproaches COVID-19.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will find out this week if he faces impeachment proceedings
Cyril Ramaphosa came to power pledging to tackle corruption, but after allegations against him, he faces a fight for his political life.
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
House Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 panel's Chairman Bennie Thompson said they will issue the referrals, but stopped short of sharing any names with reporters.
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 failures 'largely' fixed but extremism threat persists
Congressional leaders have bestowed their highest honor — the Congressional Gold Medal — to the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. At an award ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday,...
