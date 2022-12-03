Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Laura Ingraham Lashes Out Over Warnock Victory: ‘I’m Pissed Tonight!’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham didn’t mince words after her network called the Georgia Senate runoff race for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock on Tuesday night.“I’m pissed tonight, frankly,” the conservative primetime star fumed over the loss by Republican nominee Herschel Walker.Weeks after Republicans vastly underperformed in this year’s midterm elections amid expectations of a “red tsunami,” the final insult was delivered when Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate. And as was the case with other congressional and statewide races last month, the loser in the Georgia runoff was endorsed early on by former President Donald Trump.Trump wasn’t alone in...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE:...
Voices: The Trump Organization has been found guilty and the January 6 committee believes it has evidence of criminality. What now for Donald?
Yes, said Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who chairs the 6 January committee: There are going to be criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.And then, on Tuesday afternoon, a stunning development. The Trump Organization was found guilty on criminal tax fraud charges. Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 17 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. To see such charges levied against a former president’s business just a couple of years since he left office is truly...
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
Morning news brief
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won a full term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican football legend Herschel Walker in a campaign that tested Georgia's position as a purple state and spurred debates about race, celebrity and partisan politics. Warnock's victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority,...
House Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 panel's Chairman Bennie Thompson said they will issue the referrals, but stopped short of sharing any names with reporters.
Rep. Adam Schiff on what the Jan. 6 committee wants to achieve before the year ends
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Jan. 6 committee about the panel's priorities before the end of the year and the legacy it will leave.
Police who responded to the Capitol attack are awarded the Congressional Gold Medal
To Capitol Hill now, where top leaders today awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who responded to the insurrection on January 6, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presented Congress' highest honor. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: And in accepting this medal, you bring luster to this award,...
Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 failures 'largely' fixed but extremism threat persists
Congressional leaders have bestowed their highest honor — the Congressional Gold Medal — to the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. At an award ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday,...
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potentially landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other, are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0