Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock, BLK.N the world's largest asset manager, blasting its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and seeking to oust longtime CEO Larry Fink who advises captains of industry and world leaders. Bluebell, with...
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
Signature Bank (SBNY) to Reduce Crypto Exposure by $8-$10B
After achieving significant growth from accepting crypto deposits, Signature Bank SBNY recently announced at an industry conference that it would reduce deposits tied to cryptocurrencies by $8 billion to $10 billion. The move comes in light of falling token prices and the FTX-inflicted turmoil in the cryptocurrency market, which has also resulted in significant price volatility for SBNY.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
Why Wix.com Stock Dived Today
The stock market had a day to forget on Tuesday, but Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shareholders really had a day to forget. Shares of the DIY website services company fell by nearly 5% in price as it was revealed that a prominent institutional investor had trimmed its stake. So what. After...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Texas Pacific Land, HF Sinclair and Clearway Energy
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Texas Pacific Land TPL, HF Sinclair DINO and Clearway Energy CWEN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025678/3-alternative-energy-stocks-to-buy-amid-us-eu-trade-rift. The U.S. Department of Energy’s latest announcement to make the investment worth $7 billion in the nation’s hydrogen development program should bolster alternative...
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $484, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of...
Why Airbnb Stock Fell Today
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) finished lower today as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and due to a broader sell-off on fears of a recession. The stock closed down 5.5%. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak lowered his rating from equal weight to underweight on the home-sharing stock as he foresaw constrained supply growth for the company.
CAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.68, changing hands as low as $195.76 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
RSI Alert: Jack in the Box (JACK) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Why Carnival Stock Was All Wet on Tuesday
A new critique from an analyst made for an uninspiring Tuesday on the market as far as Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock was concerned. As a result, the incumbent cruise line operator's share price submerged by almost 4% during the day, a notably steeper decline than the 1.4% suffered by the S&P 500 index.
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft
The stock market continued to move lower on Tuesday, building on Monday's losses as investors kept fretting about future monetary policy and economic pressures. Once again, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led major market indexes to the downside, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) falling by smaller percentages.
Sanmina (SANM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sanmina (SANM) closed at $64.22, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Australian Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading significantly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by technology, financial and energy stocks. Gold miners were the only bright spot after gold prices spiked.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the real estate...
