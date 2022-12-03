Read full article on original website
Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan
SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area
It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
Pritzker Asked To Delay Selling Of Damen Silos in Chicago
Governor Pritzker is being asked to delay the sale of the Damen Silos in Chicago. The Sun Times reports a Southwest Side economic development organization and seven other groups made the request yesterday to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land along the Chicago River. Pritzker’s administration announced a plan last month to sell the property to the owner of an asphalt plant in McKinley Park.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop
CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
Brandon Road Bridge is Closed to Traffic for Emergency Repairs
The Brandon Road Bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is closed for emergency repairs. The closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge that failed Saturday morning. IDOT is working to get all traffic detours signs in place. Please note that this detour is slightly different than previous ones, as the McDonough Street bridge is currently closed for construction. The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing. A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Vehicle Theft Report During The School Day At Minooka High School Central Campus
Six Catalytic Converters were stolen from the Minooka High School Central Campus. It happened yesterday during lunchtime hour at around 12:30. The Minooka Community High School sent an email to parents and guardians yesterday. They’re working with the Minooka Police department and reviewing security footage. According to Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer, the converters were taken both from teacher and student owned vehicles. Police are looking for a black sedan. The school is urging people to report any suspicious activity and to contact the Minooka Police Department.
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
