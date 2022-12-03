Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: Accused Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich making first in-person court appearance
Aldrich hearing Anderson Aldrich, the alleged Club Q nightclub shooter, is scheduled to make a first in-person appearance at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. The District Attorney's Office stated last week via social media that it will announce the full list of charges filed against Aldrich at the hearing on Tuesday morning. Additionally, court records show there will be argument held over some of the motions filed by the defense counsel for Aldrich. Aldrich is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the Club Q shooting, which took place on the evening of Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs. Aldrich is accused of killing five and injuring 17; police say Aldrich entered Club Q and shot at the patrons inside for about six minutes before being stopped by two bystanders.
Pueblo man found not guilty in high profile murder trial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury delivered a not-guilty verdict in the case of Andrew Baros, a man accused of first-degree murder, on Monday afternoon. The verdict came down around 1:30 p.m. according to Baros's defense attorney's assistant. Baros was accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital...
Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.
TJ Serial Killer
An American who lives north of the border is said to be a serial killer responsible for at least three murders of young women in Tijuana. An American who lives north of the border is said to be a serial killer responsible for at least three murders of young women in Tijuana.
Colorado Springs couple robbed at gunpoint, money and Christmas presents for children taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a Colorado Springs couple at gunpoint, taking Christmas presents meant for their children. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. to...
Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
Woman desperately searching for her mother’s ashes after urn was stolen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone broke into her car, stealing her mother's ashes. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, K'La Docken's car was broken into on Dec. 1 in the 1800 block of E. Bijou St. Docken...
Startling trend: Murder among the homeless rises in Colorado Springs
Dec. 5—Six homeless people have been murdered in Colorado Springs over the past two months, with suspects in some of the cases also being homeless. The string of homicides among a particular population in such a short period of time is unprecedented and startling, said El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.
Six arrested in Southern Colorado organized crime ring tied to drug trafficking, weapons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 17-page federal indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has charged seven people with drug trafficking and weapons violations. 13 Investigates confirmed these arrests are linked to a series of FBI raids in Colorado Springs and Pueblo in recent months.
