ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

WATCH LIVE: Accused Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich making first in-person court appearance

Aldrich hearing Anderson Aldrich, the alleged Club Q nightclub shooter, is scheduled to make a first in-person appearance at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. The District Attorney's Office stated last week via social media that it will announce the full list of charges filed against Aldrich at the hearing on Tuesday morning. Additionally, court records show there will be argument held over some of the motions filed by the defense counsel for Aldrich. Aldrich is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the Club Q shooting, which took place on the evening of Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs. Aldrich is accused of killing five and injuring 17; police say Aldrich entered Club Q and shot at the patrons inside for about six minutes before being stopped by two bystanders.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo man found not guilty in high profile murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury delivered a not-guilty verdict in the case of Andrew Baros, a man accused of first-degree murder, on Monday afternoon. The verdict came down around 1:30 p.m. according to Baros's defense attorney's assistant. Baros was accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital...
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

What's next for accused Club Q shooter

Anderson Aldrich, the person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding more than a dozen others at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, made the first of what will be numerous appearances in court last month, but what does the road ahead look like for the 22-year-old?. Aldrich's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YAHOO!

Pueblo coroner identifies recent homicide victims, pedestrian killed in fatal crash

Two recent homicide victims and a pedestrian killed in a fatal wreck were identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office in a series of tweets Monday afternoon. Melissa Carbajal, 53, of Pueblo, was found dead from a single gunshot wound on Nov. 23 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, Coroner Brian Cotter announced on Twitter.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

New law could impact incoming charges in Club Q mass shooting

The suspect in the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs will be in court Tuesday to face formal charges.While the accused shooter's attorney claims that the individual is non-binary, meaning they identify as neither man nor woman, the district attorney says gender identity won't impact the charging decision. But a law that took effect just last year may have an impact.Under the previous law, prosecutors had to show that a crime was motivated solely by hate in order to bring charges of a bias-motivated crime.18th Judicial District Attorney, John Kellner, says most crimes have mixed motives. "The way...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

TJ Serial Killer

An American who lives north of the border is said to be a serial killer responsible for at least three murders of young women in Tijuana. An American who lives north of the border is said to be a serial killer responsible for at least three murders of young women in Tijuana.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Jurors begin deliberating on high-profile murder case in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A high-profile murder trial in Pueblo is now in the hands of a jury. It comes after nearly two weeks of testimony in the Andrew Baros case. Baros is accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
PUEBLO, CO
KJCT8

Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain at large after accosting a couple and stealing their children’s Christmas presents. The crime was reported on Bijou Street just east of North Academy around 8:45 Monday night. According to police, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block to wait for a friend when the suspects walked up to their vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy