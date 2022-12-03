Read full article on original website
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
State Police Reviewing Hiring of Former Trooper Accused in Killings
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
WSLS
Intruder fatally shot by Grayson County homeowner, deputies say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – An intruder was fatally shot by a homeowner in Grayson County after he tried to break in through a bedroom window, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. The...
Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official
Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief speaks out about arrest made in 2019 murder
ROANOKE, Va. – A 2019 murder in the Star City is now one step closer to being solved. After a three-year-long investigation, police have charged Kai Lansana with first-degree murder in the death of Solanya Evans. Police say Evans was shot and killed outside her home in Southeast Roanoke.
Inmate Sentenced for Possessing Weapon at FCI McDowell
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving, for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison. Barrera was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
wbtw.com
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of Virginia ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property...
WSET
'If you're going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible': Pulaski law enforcement
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took to social media with humor as a tool to communicate an important message after they said meth was found in a public bathroom. With a few hilarious sentences on Facebook, PCSO warns of the dangers of being careless...
pmg-va.com
Police seize drugs, capture fugitive
Three men are in custody for unrelated offenses in Carroll County — a fugitive who was captured after a pursuit and two suspects charged with drug possession. Carroll Sheriff Kevin Kemp reported that on Nov. 28, members of his department assisted the Surry County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Carroll County.
West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
WSET
Henry County and Martinsville attorney weigh in on reversion, no ruling made
(WSET) — A decision on the reversion proceedings is at a standstill after a Special Court hearing between the City of Martinsville and Henry County. On Monday afternoon, judges heard arguments from the attorneys for the city and county on Zoom. It happened so each side could weigh in...
YAHOO!
Search for killers in Bland service station murders continues
BASTIAN, Va. — Nearly 40 years ago two young service station workers in Bland County, Va., were brutally gunned down during an armed robbery of their business. Today, the hunt for their killers continues. Darren Walker, 20, of Bland, and Steven Shinault, 25, of Max Meadows, were murdered on...
WSLS
RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say
ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline. Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases. Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally...
14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Metro News
Mercer County crash claims 2 lives
BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries
12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council asks lawmakers to rescind some criminal justice reforms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly passed sweeping criminal justice reforms following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers. Now, members of Roanoke City Council are asking lawmakers to rescind some of those changes, as they try to help the city target...
