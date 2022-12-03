ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

WSLS

Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official

Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Inmate Sentenced for Possessing Weapon at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving, for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison. Barrera was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
BLUEFIELD, WV
pmg-va.com

Police seize drugs, capture fugitive

Three men are in custody for unrelated offenses in Carroll County — a fugitive who was captured after a pursuit and two suspects charged with drug possession. Carroll Sheriff Kevin Kemp reported that on Nov. 28, members of his department assisted the Surry County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Search for killers in Bland service station murders continues

BASTIAN, Va. — Nearly 40 years ago two young service station workers in Bland County, Va., were brutally gunned down during an armed robbery of their business. Today, the hunt for their killers continues. Darren Walker, 20, of Bland, and Steven Shinault, 25, of Max Meadows, were murdered on...
BASTIAN, VA
WSLS

RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline. Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases. Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
PRINCETON, WV
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Metro News

Mercer County crash claims 2 lives

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries

12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

