State Police Reviewing Hiring of Former Trooper Accused in Killings
WSLS
Intruder fatally shot by Grayson County homeowner, deputies say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – An intruder was fatally shot by a homeowner in Grayson County after he tried to break in through a bedroom window, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. The...
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
wbtw.com
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of Virginia ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property...
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief speaks out about arrest made in 2019 murder
ROANOKE, Va. – A 2019 murder in the Star City is now one step closer to being solved. After a three-year-long investigation, police have charged Kai Lansana with first-degree murder in the death of Solanya Evans. Police say Evans was shot and killed outside her home in Southeast Roanoke.
UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries
12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
pmg-va.com
Police seize drugs, capture fugitive
Three men are in custody for unrelated offenses in Carroll County — a fugitive who was captured after a pursuit and two suspects charged with drug possession. Carroll Sheriff Kevin Kemp reported that on Nov. 28, members of his department assisted the Surry County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Carroll County.
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
Metro News
Mercer County crash claims 2 lives
BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
WSET
'If you're going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible': Pulaski law enforcement
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took to social media with humor as a tool to communicate an important message after they said meth was found in a public bathroom. With a few hilarious sentences on Facebook, PCSO warns of the dangers of being careless...
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official
Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
