Bastian, VA

WJHL

SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries

12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pmg-va.com

Police seize drugs, capture fugitive

Three men are in custody for unrelated offenses in Carroll County — a fugitive who was captured after a pursuit and two suspects charged with drug possession. Carroll Sheriff Kevin Kemp reported that on Nov. 28, members of his department assisted the Surry County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Mercer County crash claims 2 lives

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing woman reported in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims

ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official

Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

