Funeral services to be held for Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis

By Jessica Guay
 4 days ago

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - It's a somber day for family, friends, and fellow first responders as they will honor and celebrate the life of Nick Theofilis.

His funeral will be in Penn Hills, the community he grew up in and served.

The 23-year-old dedicated his life to service.

He was a paramedic for Penn Hills EMS and White Oak EMS and he became a volunteer firefighter for the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department when he was just 16 years old.

He died after a crash in Shadyside on Sunday night involving his ambulance and another vehicle.

The funeral will begin with a prayer service at 10 a.m. at the William F. Gross Funeral Home in Penn Hills for his family and home departments.

A church service with multiple agencies will follow at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at 11 a.m.

His colleagues remember him as a funny and loyal person and a great paramedic.

"He was one of those people born to serve and he enjoyed that aspect of the job," said Chief Paul Falavolito of White Oak EMS. "He had the gift of when you meet him for the first time he can make you feel at ease, he can make you feel you laugh he can make you smile."

After the church service, the procession will move to Mt. Hope Cemetary for the community and his colleagues.

