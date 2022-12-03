Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win
The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Tyler Huntley could have juice in must-win Week 14
We've got work to do, friends. It's time to go earn that asterisk, signifying fantasy playoff qualification. Here's a six-pack of stats to help you better understand the league ahead of a week in which winning is mandatory... 126.7 - Geno Smith's passer-rating on attempts traveling 20 or more yards...
Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Seahawks Signing Veteran Running Back After Injury
The Seattle Seahawks added running back depth in case an ankle injury sidelines Kenneth Walker III this weekend. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed Wayne Gallman to their practice squad Tuesday. Gallman averaged 4.3 yards per carry during his first four seasons with the New York Giants. The...
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
lastwordonsports.com
Sean Payton Interested in Arizona Cardinals Job
The Arizona Cardinals currently sit at 4-8 and seem a long shot to make the playoffs. The team entered the season with high expectations after making a playoff berth last year. However, it was not meant to be. A quiet off-season coupled with vast amounts of off-field incidents and injuries has ultimately resulted in the Cardinals being one of the NFL’s basement dwellers this season.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Twitter Reacts to Surprising Jameson Williams News
Jameson Williams will reportedly play on special teams in his debut.
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 14: Final Playoff Preparation
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
lastwordonsports.com
Recapping Fantasy Hockey Week 8 Studs, Duds, and Sleepers
Ahead of our Week 9 fantasy hockey selections, let’s take a quick look back at Week 8 and see how we did in predicting success for your team:. Kyrou was on an eight-game point streak heading into week 8. That ended in his first match. He would add an assist his next game and then be a scratch due to illness for his third game. He barely shot the puck as well. Needless to say, this was a disappointing performance and not one we saw coming. Nor can you predict illness. It is what it is. He still provides fantasy value going forward, but last week was not it.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NBC Sports
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Look: NFL Owner's Mystery Woman Is Going Viral
A mystery woman spotted with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is going viral on social media. On Sunday, a blonde woman was spotted sitting in the owner's box with Davis at the Raiders game. Social media instantly became ablaze with discussions about Davis and his apparent mystery date. ."Mark...
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Mr. Irrelevant. We are living in a golden age for Misters Irrelevant. Historically,...
