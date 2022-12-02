Read full article on original website
The Eagle partners with NBC Sports for Colts watch party in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday marked an exciting evening for Colts fans as they watched the Colts take on the Cowboys. "It's a huge match-up anytime we play the Cowboys," said Mark Engleking, a Colts fan. The Eagle on Mass Ave partnered with NBC Sports to host an event for fans...
WTHR
Austin Pets Alive! having up to $10k in donations matched by Miami Dolphins Durham Smythe
AUSTIN, Texas — Miami Dolphins Tight End Durham Smythe is matching up to $10,000 in donations to Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) during his game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. As part of the National Football League's (NFL) "My Cause My Cleats" campaign, Smythe chose APA! as his...
Watch: Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before his concession speech
Flutie said he and Walker are "brothers for life." A familiar face for many in the Boston area popped up on Tuesday, the night of Georgia’s Senate runoff election. As Republican Herschel Walker prepared to take the stage after the race was called in Democrat Raphael Warnock’s favor, former football player Doug Flutie addressed the crowd gathered at the College Football Hall of Fame.
