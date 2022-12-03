SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another 300,000 poultry or birds were affected as a result of avian flu in South Dakota. The USDA website lists 2,413,440 bird affected by outbreak as of Dec. 2. There were 55 affected commercial flocks, 12 affected backyard flock, according to the USDA. That’s five more commercial flocks and two more backyard flocks than on the morning of Nov. 29. When an outbreak is confirmed, the birds are typically euthanized to stop the spread to other birds.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO