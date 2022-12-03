The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks may or may not have revenge on their minds when they get to a long awaited rematch this Saturday, but first they had to be careful not to look past Tuesday’s opponent, North Carolina-Greensboro, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. It was ugly for all 40 minutes, but the Hoop Hogs grinded their way to a 65-58 come-from-behind win over the visiting Spartans.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO