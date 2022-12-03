Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Kaylon Morris talks commitment to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaylon Morris has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. Morris, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on Saturday and committed on Monday. Morris talked about his decision to choose Arkansas. “It means a lot actually,” Morris said. “Going into my senior...
hogville.net
WATCH: Muss and players recap win over UNCG
FAYETTEVILLE – Nick Smith Jr., scored 22 points, including 16 in the second half, while Makhi Mitchell and Davonte Davis each produced a double-double to lead #9/8 Arkansas (8-1) to a 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro (4-6) Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas overcame a tough shooting night...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is staying close to home to play his college ball. The Purple Dogs' standout announced Monday on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. When...
hogville.net
Pooh Paul named second-team freshman All-America
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. has been named to the College Football News Freshmen All-America team. Paul had just one start this season, but finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles. The redshirt freshman had 31 solo tackles, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Doesn't Sound Like Barry Odom Going to Tulsa
On recruiting trip with Razorbacks' defensive coordinator, no changes sound planned.
hogville.net
Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog
FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
hogville.net
Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. Jackson caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns this season. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2021 catching five passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
hogville.net
Five Razorbacks named All-SEC by AP
FAYETTEVILLE — The AP has released its All-SEC team and five Razorbacks have been selected. The list includes three gaining first-team honors. The trio named to the first unit are running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders. The second unit including a pair of offensive linemen, guard Beaux Limmer and tackle Dalton Wagner.
hogville.net
No. 9 Arkansas overcomes double-digit deficit to grind out 65-58 win over UNCG
The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks may or may not have revenge on their minds when they get to a long awaited rematch this Saturday, but first they had to be careful not to look past Tuesday’s opponent, North Carolina-Greensboro, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. It was ugly for all 40 minutes, but the Hoop Hogs grinded their way to a 65-58 come-from-behind win over the visiting Spartans.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman talks UNC Greensboro and SEC player of the week
Who: #9/8 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1, 0-0 SEC) vs UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5, 0-0 SoCon) What: This will be the second all-time meeting between Arkansas and UNCG. When: Tuesday – Dec. 6 – 6 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court. How...
hogville.net
Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
860wacb.com
Maiden Native Gets Head Coaching Job At Tulsa University
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday night that Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be introduced Tuesday as the school’s 34th head football coach. A news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. and will be carried live on ESPN+ and livestreamed at TulsaHurricane.com.
hogville.net
Fans react to the Razorbacks heading to the Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks head to the bowl for the third consecutive year in a row under Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman. All season long Razorback fans have made it their mission to support the Hogs through thick and thin. Blake Hannekn a freshman at the University...
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about 10-0 start and previews game with Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 21 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and are off to their best start since 2013. The Razorbacks get ready for their next contest coming up on Thursday against Lamar at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Season Ends with 3-1 Loss to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – In the Razorbacks’ first second round NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005, the Hogs stole a set from the third-seeded Oregon Ducks, but eventually fell 3-1 to conclude the season. The Razorbacks close out 2022 21-9, the most wins for the team in 10 years and...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford
Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
KOKI FOX 23
Pryor roper makes leaderboard in Vegas National Finals Rodeo
Las Vegas, Nev. — This year marks Coleman Proctor’s seventh trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. and so far he remains on the leaderboard. As of Tuesday, Proctor pulled in $48,629 at the NFR and has won $159,321 over the course of the 2022 season, which includes his NFR earnings.
