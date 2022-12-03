ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Estonia to buy U.S. rocket artillery system in $200M deal

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

HELSINKI — (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday.

A deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is worth more than $200 million and includes equipment such as ammunition and rockets as well as training.

The package includes HIMARS rockets with ranges of 70-300 kilometers (43-186 miles), the Estonian Center Defense Investment said in a statement. Lockheed Martin Corp. is expected to make the first deliveries in 2024.

"The HIMARS multiple rocket launchers are a new important step in the development of Estonia’s defense capabilities,” Lt. Col. Kaarel Mäesalu, head of the capability development department at the Estonian Defense Forces. “This makes it possible to decisively influence the enemy even before coming into contact with our infantry units.”

Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania either have or are currently in the process of acquiring their own HIMARS.

Washington has provided Ukraine with the rocket launchers during Russia's invasion of the country. The Estonian Defense Ministry said the HIMARS systems "have helped to destroy Russian military ammunition warehouses, transport nodes, and command and control centers with pinpoint accuracy beyond the range of the howitzers Ukraine has been using."

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
WGAU

US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China. The State Department said it had okayed sales worth more than $425 million of spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan's fleet of F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other U.S.-supplied weapons systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”. Speaking with...
WGAU

Time announces 2022 Person of the Year

Time magazine has announced its Person of the Year for 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine have been selected as the newsmaker to represent 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the comedian-turned-president of Ukraine. Zelenskyy became a household name after the invasion of his country by Russia in February, going to the front lines or celebrating with the Ukrainian people as Russian troops pulled out of the area surrounding Kherson.
WGAU

US to boost natural gas exports to UK in energy partnership

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States will increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Britain under a new agreement calling for the two countries to work together to boost energy security and drive down prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Lockheed teams with Israel's Rafael on laser defense

JERUSALEM — (AP) — U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael on Monday said they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. The system will be based on " Iron Beam," a laser missile-defense system that Rafael...
WGAU

Greece slams Turkey's 'repeated threats of war'

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece’s foreign ministry has slammed what it called Turkish threats of war, after the Turkish foreign minister threatened to “take action” against Greece in the wake of a military exercise in the Aegean Sea. In a statement issued Wednesday, the...
WGAU

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WGAU

China's Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

LONDON — (AP) — Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.”. Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” —...
WGAU

Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — False earthquake alerts went off on Wednesday on Android smartphones in Iran as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests. Authorities offered conflicting accounts as to why the incident happened. Col. Ramin Pashaei, deputy chief of Iran’s cyber police, told...
WGAU

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Italy's La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

MILAN — (AP) — Italy's most famous opera house, Teatro alla Scala, opens its new season Wednesday with the Russian opera "Boris Godunov," a selection that sparked Ukrainian protests of the cultural event serving as a propaganda win for the Kremlin against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WGAU

World stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

World shares slipped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 3%, even as Beijing announced it was scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies. U.S. futures and oil prices also dropped. The declines followed a retreat on Wall Street, driven by fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the...
WGAU

US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Time releases list of Person of the Year finalists

Time has announced the short list of the people who may be named the publication’s Person of the Year. Ten people have been selected as the finalists for the magazine’s honor, the “Today” show reported. Editors said the people on the list had the most influence...
WGAU

Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world. The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires...
WGAU

China announces rollback of strict anti-COVID-19 measures

BEIJING — (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes. The National Health Commission in a 10-point announcement on Wednesday...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
106K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy