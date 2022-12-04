Read full article on original website
Anthony Mitchell
3d ago
Instead of throwing all that money at a new project remodel and refresh the existing one at the Atrium. Way more cost effective.
HutchCC Board to approve Peel Center remodel Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees meets Thursday and will consider bids on remodeling of the Peel Center. Program growth and demand for nursing graduates requires the expansion and remodeling of the 2nd Floor of the Peel Center to allow for a second class of twenty registered nursing education students.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
KAKE TV
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
Wichita moves forward with homeless proposal over objection from HumanKind Ministries
Representatives from HumanKind, the region’s largest homeless services provider, asked the City Council to delay the vote.
Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
Official resolution to increase Hutch water and sewer rates on Tuesday agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider the official resolution to put in place the water rate changes they agreed upon earlier this year at its meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the...
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
KAKE TV
Wichita and Sedgwick County are applying for FEMA grant to help Calfskin flooding issues
It’s been a dry year in Kansas with very little rainfall, which has kept Bob Powell from needing to deal with a problem his home just south of calfskin creek has had for decades. He is referring to the Halloween flood of 1998. which caused him thousands of dollars of damage.
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
KDHE issues Stream Advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek located South of Lyons
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas. The stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Lyons wastewater plant. The city of Lyons is working to repair the problem.
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
Local contractor must pay $17K after customer complains
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has ruled against a Wichita-area contractor after customers complained about the contractor. Now, the contractor has to pay back the customers and pay fines. District Attorney Marc Bennett says the customers in Derby hired Brad Newman Contracting for a home improvement project that involved removing and replacing a concrete […]
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Elder Law attorney offering free seminar next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday, December 12 Kristen Armstrong, managing attorney at Shepherd Elder Law is offering a free seminar discussing basic estate planning. The seminar will talk about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives. Tuesday, December 13th Kristen will present more about long-term care including a discussion...
Youth of the Year on Thursday is sold out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson is hosting its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Every seat is filled for the event. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
