ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 4

Anthony Mitchell
3d ago

Instead of throwing all that money at a new project remodel and refresh the existing one at the Atrium. Way more cost effective.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

HutchCC Board to approve Peel Center remodel Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees meets Thursday and will consider bids on remodeling of the Peel Center. Program growth and demand for nursing graduates requires the expansion and remodeling of the 2nd Floor of the Peel Center to allow for a second class of twenty registered nursing education students.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Local contractor must pay $17K after customer complains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has ruled against a Wichita-area contractor after customers complained about the contractor. Now, the contractor has to pay back the customers and pay fines. District Attorney Marc Bennett says the customers in Derby hired Brad Newman Contracting for a home improvement project that involved removing and replacing a concrete […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Elder Law attorney offering free seminar next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday, December 12 Kristen Armstrong, managing attorney at Shepherd Elder Law is offering a free seminar discussing basic estate planning. The seminar will talk about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives. Tuesday, December 13th Kristen will present more about long-term care including a discussion...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Youth of the Year on Thursday is sold out

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson is hosting its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Every seat is filled for the event. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy