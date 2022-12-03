Choosing the right cartridge is no small thing. It’s all about knowing your rifle, the nature surrounding you, and especially the animal you are hunting. To make the selection process easier for you, we have introduced a color-coded categorization for our cartridges. Bonded or non-bonded? Rapid or controlled expansion? You know the basics at a glance, so you never have to struggle with the wrong cartridges ever again. The Rapid Expansion series (red box) feature maximized stopping power with bullets that have non-bonded, rapidly opening bullet designs that are optimal when hunting smaller game and varmints or in situations where instant expansion capabilities are preferred. The controlled expansion series (blue box) feature optimized stopping power and good durability against the bone with bullets that have chemically bonded to jacket to increase bullet effectiveness, especially for larger game. After rapid bullet expansion to the optimal diameter, bullet expansion will be controlled by means of a chemically bonded core and specific jacket thickness.

