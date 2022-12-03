Read full article on original website
That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
An Alaskan hunter got the fright of his life when he was forced to face off with a large charging grizzly bear—armed with nothing but an ice axe. Fortunately, his crude method of defense worked in deterring the bear‘s attack. However, it wasn’t until after he and his guide got in a couple of gunshots that the bear ceased its attack.
Guess what’s almost here, people! Deer hunting season, the most magical time of the year, after Halloween, Christmas, spring break and summer, of course. That’s right, I’m staring down the barrel of two, maybe three, glorious weekends as a single lady, when my husband, Doo, frolics in the Indiana wilderness attempting to ensure we have meat for the winter, or something like that. No matter, with my kids also gone, I am looking forward to lazy mornings, empty sinks and a bathroom that won’t stink to high heaven.
“It is better to learn late than never.” Publilius Syrus. I guess I am late for a lot of things. For meetings and other events I am usually on time and I try to be early. When it comes to paying bills, going to the dentist, and other items which I probably didn’t want to do in the first place, I confess I am usually late. As far as article deadlines for newspapers and magazines you could ask some of my editors, but I would really prefer that you didn’t.
It must be hard carrying all that headgear around… I mean, talk about a strong neck. These moose are really out here wandering through the woods with antlers over twice as wide as their body, dodging trees and bushes all day. Every time I see one pop out of the woods, I genuinely have to wonder how they got through there with ease. Moose antlers get huge. They grow wide, sometimes up to 5 feet wide with multiple spiky points […] The post Bull Moose Perfectly Angles Head To Fit Antlers Through Narrow Gate first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Creator: JazzyGeoff | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. Target shooting is one of the most popular hobbies in America. It's a great way to relieve stress, enjoy the outdoors, and compete with friends. According to Statista, the number of participants (aged six and older) in target shooting in the time frame from 2006-2017 has increased to approximately 30.46 million.
Choosing the right cartridge is no small thing. It’s all about knowing your rifle, the nature surrounding you, and especially the animal you are hunting. To make the selection process easier for you, we have introduced a color-coded categorization for our cartridges. Bonded or non-bonded? Rapid or controlled expansion? You know the basics at a glance, so you never have to struggle with the wrong cartridges ever again. The Rapid Expansion series (red box) feature maximized stopping power with bullets that have non-bonded, rapidly opening bullet designs that are optimal when hunting smaller game and varmints or in situations where instant expansion capabilities are preferred. The controlled expansion series (blue box) feature optimized stopping power and good durability against the bone with bullets that have chemically bonded to jacket to increase bullet effectiveness, especially for larger game. After rapid bullet expansion to the optimal diameter, bullet expansion will be controlled by means of a chemically bonded core and specific jacket thickness.
