DETROIT -- Receiver money went bananas in free agency this year. But DJ Chark was coming off a broken ankle that limited him to four games in his final season in Jacksonville, and he found only tepid interest when the market opened. So he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Detroit looking to prove he’s still the same guy who once racked up a 1,000-yard season for the Jaguars.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO