Michigan State

MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
MLive.com

ILLINOIS STATE
MLive.com

Week 14 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 13 games

NFL Week 14 kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, but 12 other games will...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MLive.com

#15 Kentucky vs. Michigan basketball prediction and odds for Sunday, 12/4

A busy week in college basketball is wrapping up with an intriguing slate of Sunday games, none bigger than this showdown between the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Best NHL bets tonight, featuring Blackhawks vs. Devils: Tuesday, 12/6

The New Jersey Devils look to extend their lead in the Metro Division by becoming the first team in the NHL to 21...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft

Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets prediction + Caesars bonus code MLIVEFULL

Sunday has a full day's worth of NHL action meaning there has never been a better time than now to sign up for...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star suffers ankle injury in Seahawks win

Kenneth Walker III’s promising rookie season with the Seahawks hit a snag. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle running back suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return in Sunday’s 27-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The severity of the injury remains unclear.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Saints vs. Bucs predictions, picks and odds for Monday Night Football

Neither one of these teams looks all that inspiring of late. The New Orleans Saints have struggled mightily on offense all season long,...
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

On huge day for offense, DJ Chark awarded game ball after best game yet for Lions

DETROIT -- Receiver money went bananas in free agency this year. But DJ Chark was coming off a broken ankle that limited him to four games in his final season in Jacksonville, and he found only tepid interest when the market opened. So he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Detroit looking to prove he’s still the same guy who once racked up a 1,000-yard season for the Jaguars.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch

DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
DETROIT, MI

