ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Andrew Vorhees injury comes back to haunt USC against tougher, stronger Utah team

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVaiW_0jWFnPsn00

Andrew Vorhees is and has been USC’s best offensive lineman. He is the best NFL draft prospect on the Trojans’ offensive line, the lineman most likely to be a first-round draft pick. He left the Notre Dame game one week ago in the second half. The discussion surrounding his playing status for Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah was very quiet, but it became clear just before kickoff that he would not be able to play.

Safe to say, this mattered quite a lot. Mason Murphy had to be slotted at right tackle. Against Arizona, Cal, and Colorado, USC could get by without Vorhees being fully healthy. Against Utah? Nope. The Utes are too physical, too deep, and simply too good.

Here’s a taste of the in-game reaction to Vorhees’ injury absence, and how much it affected USC against Utah:

THE NEWS

HARD TO IGNORE

WORN OUT

DOMINO EFFECT

RESULTS SUFFERED

PLAIN AS DAY

MIKE JACK, TOO

AS HUGE AS WE THOUGHT

BUILD THAT DEPTH

DEPLETED

ACCUMULATION

CRUSHING

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who plays QB for Oregon if Bo Nix doesn’t return in 2023?

At this point, many signs seem to be pointing toward the idea that quarterback Bo Nix will return to Eugene for another year with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. It has already been confirmed that he will play in the Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina, which is not something that many players do if they are set to enter the NFL Draft. Often times, a player that is done with his collegiate career will opt out of bowl games and choose instead to get ready for the NFL combine rather than play in an exhibition that offers more opportunity to hurt...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State jumped in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

While much of the focus on Sunday has been justifiably centered on the College Football Playoff and bowl announcements, the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was also unveiled, and Penn State managed to stay put in their No. 7 ranking from a week ago. But despite neither team playing a down of football this weekend, Penn State was jumped by Tennessee in the final coaches poll of the year before the bowl season begins. Tennessee moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 this week, moving from one spot behind Penn State to one spot ahead of them....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers full 7-round mock draft update

With only five games left to play, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves playing pretty good football. Probably just good enough to keep them out of a top pick in the 2023 NFL draft but not good enough to contend for a spot in the playoffs. This week we’ve updated our mock draft to a full seven rounds and have the Steelers picking No. 14 overall in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports ranks Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl among top bowls to watch

Penn State has never faced Utah before, but that will change when the two programs meet in this season’s Rose Bowl. And as if the Rose Bowl wasn’t a game already worth watching just for the sake of tradition and pageantry, then the meeting between the Nittany Lions and Utes could be one worth watching even for the casual viewer. And according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports in his watchability rankings of this year’s bowl games, this Rose Bowl is not one you are going to want to miss. In a power ranking of the top 12 postseason matchups, including the College...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State’s Rose Bowl history has more thorns than roses

Few bowl games pack the history, tradition, and scenery that come with the Rose Bowl. Penn State has been fortunate to have been a part of a small handful of Rose Bowl Games over the course of the history of the traditional New YearsDay bowl game in Pasadena, California, and the Nittany Lions will make one more appearance in the game this season. Penn State is set to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2, 2023, and the Nittany Lions are looking for their second Rose Bow victory in program history. Because the Rose Bowl...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

O.J. Simpson: USC Heisman Trophy profile

USC’s most famous Heisman Trophy winner became USC’s most infamous Heisman Trophy winner. Before that summer of 1994 when everything about Orenthal James Simpson’s life and reputation completely changed, he was a Monday Night Football announcer. He was an ever-present pitchman for various commercial brands. Simpson was a Black athlete corporate America loved. He was a smiling, pleasant face on national television who cultivated an easy-to-digest image.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 4-star DL, Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye taking official visit to MSU this weekend

A big-time Spartans’ target in the transfer portal will be on Michigan State’s campus this weekend. Former four-star defensive lineman and top 40 prospect Tunmise Adeleye announced on Twitter that he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Adeleye officially entered the transfer portal this week after his freshman season at Texas A&M.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy