PsyPost

Study suggests mind-wandering is an underlying dysfunction among children with ADHD

A study published in Research on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology explored the consequences of mind-wandering for children diagnosed with ADHD in medicated and unmedicated conditions. The study concludes that unmedicated children diagnosed with ADHD are more vulnerable to mind-wandering, resulting in off-task behavior. The fundamental question of the study was...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
PsyPost

A low-dose of caffeine suppresses alpha brain waves and improves executive functioning

A study in Thailand using electroencephalography (EEG) and cognitive tests showed that working memory improved after drinking a caffeinated drink in the morning. Additionally, EEG recordings showed a reduction of alpha wave activity, a type of brain activity often associated with drowsiness, after drinking the caffeinated drink compared to the activity level before. The study was published in Physiology & Behavior.

