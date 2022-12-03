Read full article on original website
A more original bio on your dating profile makes you seem smarter, funnier, and more attractive, study finds
An analysis of 308 dating profiles revealed that people who show originality in their bios are seen as more intelligent and more funny, and in turn, more attractive. Original profile bios tended to contain more self-disclosure and more stylistic features like metaphors. These findings were published in the journal PLOS One.
Study suggests mind-wandering is an underlying dysfunction among children with ADHD
A study published in Research on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology explored the consequences of mind-wandering for children diagnosed with ADHD in medicated and unmedicated conditions. The study concludes that unmedicated children diagnosed with ADHD are more vulnerable to mind-wandering, resulting in off-task behavior. The fundamental question of the study was...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
A low-dose of caffeine suppresses alpha brain waves and improves executive functioning
A study in Thailand using electroencephalography (EEG) and cognitive tests showed that working memory improved after drinking a caffeinated drink in the morning. Additionally, EEG recordings showed a reduction of alpha wave activity, a type of brain activity often associated with drowsiness, after drinking the caffeinated drink compared to the activity level before. The study was published in Physiology & Behavior.
