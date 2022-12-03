Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: StillWell Star Navy No. 1056 by Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust
Today we conclude our look at the four blends that were a part of the original launch of Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust’s StillWell Star line with the StillWell Star Navy No. 1056. StillWell Star is a series of cigar blends produced by company founder Steve Saka that incorporate pipe tobacco into the filler. While on the surface one might be perplexed that Saka would create a cigar with pipe tobacco, it makes sense if you know Saka has been a pipe smoker for over 30 years – and he isn’t afraid to experiment or innovate when it comes to his premium cigar brands. For many years, Saka has incorporated some of his favorite pipe tobaccos into cigar blends for his own personal consumption. When the COVID-19 pandemic came around, Saka decided to explore the concept and see if he could scale things from a personal cigar project to a brand. For the project, Saka turned to Jeremy Reeves of Cornell & Diehl. Cornell & Diehl has experience with many of the best luxury pipe blends out there including G.L. Pease, BriarWorks, Two Friends, and Drucquer & Sons. It turned out that Reeves was also a cigar smoker and Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust was one of his favorite blends. When Saka told him of what he was doing with the personal blends, Reeves was equally intrigued and the project was underway. The result would be StillWell Star. It would be a line of cigars that would debut at the 2021 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show in four blends. As we mentioned, today we are looking at the StillWell Navy No. 1056.
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
7 Best Ways To Eat Sushi And Which Ways To Avoid
Today's sushi restaurant menus are filled with options that have evolved far beyond traditional sushi. Here are the best and worst ways to eat sushi.
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Southern Draw Kudzu Lustrum Lonsdale
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are rescoring or giving a score for the first time. It also might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at Southern Draw’s Kudzu Lustrum in the Lonsdale size. This is a cigar we previously assessed in the Box-Pressed Belicoso Fino size back in March 2020.
Comments / 0