Today we conclude our look at the four blends that were a part of the original launch of Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust’s StillWell Star line with the StillWell Star Navy No. 1056. StillWell Star is a series of cigar blends produced by company founder Steve Saka that incorporate pipe tobacco into the filler. While on the surface one might be perplexed that Saka would create a cigar with pipe tobacco, it makes sense if you know Saka has been a pipe smoker for over 30 years – and he isn’t afraid to experiment or innovate when it comes to his premium cigar brands. For many years, Saka has incorporated some of his favorite pipe tobaccos into cigar blends for his own personal consumption. When the COVID-19 pandemic came around, Saka decided to explore the concept and see if he could scale things from a personal cigar project to a brand. For the project, Saka turned to Jeremy Reeves of Cornell & Diehl. Cornell & Diehl has experience with many of the best luxury pipe blends out there including G.L. Pease, BriarWorks, Two Friends, and Drucquer & Sons. It turned out that Reeves was also a cigar smoker and Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust was one of his favorite blends. When Saka told him of what he was doing with the personal blends, Reeves was equally intrigued and the project was underway. The result would be StillWell Star. It would be a line of cigars that would debut at the 2021 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show in four blends. As we mentioned, today we are looking at the StillWell Navy No. 1056.

1 DAY AGO