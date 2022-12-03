Read full article on original website
China backs down on testing, quarantine requirements amid lockdown outrage
Chinese health authorities on Wednesday announced that some the country's Draconian COVID-19 policies would be rolled back following widespread anti-lockdown protests.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire that broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine was the result of a drone attack, the regional governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said in a Telegram post that the drone attack ignited an oil reservoir in the area of Kursk airport and the blaze was being contained by crews at the scene.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow trying to ‘freeze’ war as it prepares for new assault, says Nato
Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, says Russia preparing for a renewed assault early next year.
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future. When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator. But the chips the factory will manufacture carry far more significance than being a partisan maneuver. They are essential to U.S. security.
