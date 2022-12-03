Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HOW TO WATCH/PREDICTIONS: Penn State hoops vs. Michigan State in B1G opener
Penn State opens Big Ten play when it faces Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night. This is how you can watch, stream and listen to the contest, which will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and be carried by BTN. Our game predictions are included, too. The Nittany...
247Sports
Initial thoughts on Rose Bowl matchup with Penn State
It's official, the Utes are returning to the Rose Bowl for a January 2nd matchup against the 11th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions finished the season with a 10-2, 7-2 record, finishing third in the BigTen East behind both Michigan and Ohio State. Here are some initial thoughts on the Utah-Penn State matchup.
Penn State offers Alabama cornerback in NCAA transfer portal
Penn State extended an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, a veteran cornerback who began his college career in the junior college ranks. Jackson reported his offer from Penn State, along with other opportunities from Kentucky, Maryland, USC, Oregon and Rutgers, Monday morning after the NCAA transfer portal opened. Jackson...
247Sports
Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State's James Franklin, Utah's Kyle Whittingham expect 'great game,' address opt-outs
Penn State's meeting with Utah in the Rose Bowl is expected to be one of college football's best games during the postseason. The Nittany Lions' James Franklin and the Utes' Kyle Whittingham would not argue that point. The matchup of 10-win teams in Pasadena, California, marks a return trip to the game for the Utes, who took out USC over the weekend to win the Pac-12 Championship Game.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0