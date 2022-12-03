Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ wait lifting?
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Everybody by now has met with everybody. The table has been set and some...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Pirates win MLB Draft Lottery, Cubs drop one spot
The first ever MLB Draft Lottery was held this evening and the Cubs lost one spot in the draft, dropping down from the 12th pick to the 13th pick. The Cubs dropped one spot because the Minnesota Twins moved up from the 13th pick to the fifth pick. The first...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Frank Schwindel appears headed to play for NPB’s Orix Buffaloes
The Cubs claimed Frank Schwindel on waivers from the A’s in July 2021 and then installed him at first base after Anthony Rizzo (and others) were traded at that year’s deadline in the big selloff. Schwindel went on to have a fantastic third of a season for the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs sign Cody Bellinger
In my offseason “Cubs free agent target” series I wrote about my desire to see Cody Bellinger in a Cubs uniform — not once, but twice. While Bellinger has been mostly broken offensively the last couple of years, largely due to injuries, he is still an elite defensive center fielder and the Cubs were one of the worst teams in baseball in center field defense the last couple of years.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Is it the night before Cubs-mas?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark, the late-night after-party for night owls, early risers, new parent and Cubs fans abroad. Also for those of you waiting on Jameson Taillon news. Come on in and we’ll watch the returns together. We’ve got a nice fireplace off to one side if you want to get warm or you can grab a table closer to the door if you don’t. Tell us if we can do anything to make your stay more comfortable. There’s no cover charge tonight. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Win streak week, Day 2
The Cubs roared to the pennant in September of 1935 by winning 21 consecutive games -- still the National League record. Only 1 AL team has won more: Cleveland, 22, in 2017. The first 18 of the Cubs' victories came at home. That tied the NL mark for such wins,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, December 5
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs sign right-hander Jameson Taillon
The Chicago Cubs tonight made a big move to bolster their pitching rotation by signing veteran free agent Jameson Taillon. The deal was for four years and $68 million. Taillon, 31, is quite familiar to Cubs fans from his days with the Pirates, where he was the second pick of the 2010 draft. The tall, 6’5” right-handed pitcher arrival in the majors was delayed by Tommy John surgery in 2014. He made his major league debut in 2016, just after the era of competitiveness for the Pirates ended. But Taillon was a solid pitcher for three years in Pittsburgh. Despite missing time while battling testicular cancer in 2017, Taillon became a real workhorse for the late-teens Pirates teams. He pitched 133 2⁄3 innings for Pittsburgh in 2017 even with missing six weeks for cancer treatment and he threw 191 innings for the Pirates in 2018, putting up a 14-10 record with a 3.22.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Tom Ricketts gives Jed Hoyer a ‘green light’ to spend
That’s a pretty significant thing in recent Cubs history, I’d say. Obviously we don’t know what kind of budget the Ricketts have set for Jed Hoyer & Co. for 2023 (and beyond), but this is the first time I’ve seen any sort of “green light” mentioned publicly, even if it doesn’t come directly from anyone connected with the Cubs.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Fred McGriff elected to the Hall of Fame
Fred McGriff, who played first base for six teams including the Cubs from 1986-2004 and hit 493 career home runs, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame by its Contemporary Era Committee Sunday night, as announced at the Winter Meetings:. Here are the full voting results (each voter had...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A preliminary estimate of the Cubs payroll and luxury tax for 2023
I’ve done articles like this for the past few seasons, taking an early look at where the Cubs stand payroll and luxury tax-wise, and this year ... well, it’s different. Why? Because the amount of money committed to players to date for 2023 is far below any luxury tax that would have to be paid by the club. Like, more than 80 million dollars below the first 2023 luxury tax level of $233 million.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: A rare Joe Girardi error
Cubs’ catcher Joe Girardi and first baseman Mark Grace drop ball of bat of Phillies Mike Schmidt (background) in second inning. Girardi (L) was given an error on the play in foul territory. The first clue here is that this has to be Opening Day, given the bunting on...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: A random event at Dodger Stadium
Mark Grace #17 of the Chicago Cubs catches the throw against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a May 1989 game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. That gives two details — it’s at Dodger Stadium and it’s in May 1989. Those are enough to tell us...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: The Eras Committee makes a single selection
The Contemporary Baseball Eras Committee has made their selection, choosing from a list of players who missed their opportunity to be voted into the Hall of Fame on the standard ballot. The list of players eligible this year was steeped with famous and controversial names, but at the end of the day there was only one person who received the necessary votes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Ernie Banks in Anaheim
Former great and Hall of Famer Ernie Banks #14 of the Chicago Cubs signs autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game circa 1989 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. So, wait. In 1989, Ernie was 58 years old. And why would he have been playing in a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
What would it take for the Cubs to get Bryan Reynolds from the Pirates?
Bryan Reynolds is a really good baseball player. Acquired by the Pirates in 2018 in the Andrew McCutchen deal, Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021 and finished 11th in MVP voting in a 6.0 bWAR season. He wasn’t quite as stellar in 2022 but still put up good numbers: .262/.345/.461 with 27 home runs in 145 games.
