Shameel Shams

Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.
NEWTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog

Don't call it beginner's luck. Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced. According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
timespub.com

A new family has a Bristol home thanks to Habitat Bucks and land trust

On Tuesday, November 15th, Habitat of Humanity Bucks County board and staff, homebuyer Jenny and her family, along with key stakeholders came together to dedicate Habitat’s 125th house in Bristol. A single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important to Jenny to pass on to her children that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.
BRISTOL, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Bacon Fest!

Easton brought home the bacon to the Lehigh Valley for the 11th year as Pa. Bacon Fest got things sizzling in Centre Square and the surrounding area Nov. 5-6. The festival featured more than 150 food and drink vendors and 25 live musical acts during two days of all things bacon that got things cookin’ downtown amid Indian Summer weather.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animals march the streets of Montgomery County

PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Christmas parade in Montgomery County goes to the dogs, and other animals. The 20th annual animal parade began in Red Hill on Sunday afternoon. The 3-mile route traveled down Main Street through Pennsburg and ended in East Greenville. There were lots of dressed-up dogs, along with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

