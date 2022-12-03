Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital
Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue. The pitbull mix no longer is in the...
Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog
Don't call it beginner's luck. Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced. According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
timespub.com
A new family has a Bristol home thanks to Habitat Bucks and land trust
On Tuesday, November 15th, Habitat of Humanity Bucks County board and staff, homebuyer Jenny and her family, along with key stakeholders came together to dedicate Habitat’s 125th house in Bristol. A single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important to Jenny to pass on to her children that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
Dunkin’ to Take Up Residence in Allentown’s Cityplace Apartments, Summer 2023
Even more Allentown residents can join the other 3 million customers that dine with the iconic donut and coffee franchise every day.
WFMZ-TV Online
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
lvpnews.com
Bacon Fest!
Easton brought home the bacon to the Lehigh Valley for the 11th year as Pa. Bacon Fest got things sizzling in Centre Square and the surrounding area Nov. 5-6. The festival featured more than 150 food and drink vendors and 25 live musical acts during two days of all things bacon that got things cookin’ downtown amid Indian Summer weather.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animals march the streets of Montgomery County
PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Christmas parade in Montgomery County goes to the dogs, and other animals. The 20th annual animal parade began in Red Hill on Sunday afternoon. The 3-mile route traveled down Main Street through Pennsburg and ended in East Greenville. There were lots of dressed-up dogs, along with...
