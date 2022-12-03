Donanemab Outperforms Aducanumab in Amyloid Clearance, FDA Grants Priority Review to SRP-9001, Atogepant Improves PROs

Stephen Krieger, MD: Well, let’s conclude this portion by thinking about some long-term safety things relating to our newer medicines. One of the nice things about having had a class of drugs, S1Ps [sphingosine 1-phosphate receptors], for over a decade is we have a little bit of a comfort zone about the long-term safety. But we are now starting to get that with our second generation S1Ps, which are now the data from the pivotal trials that are maturing. We’re seeing a couple of years down the line to ensure that people remain safe on these drugs. We do want to treat for the long term. So there have been presentations of data on the SUNBEAM, RADIANCE, and DAYBREAK studies. These were the series from ozanimod.

