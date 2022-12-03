ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

technewstoday.com

How to Empty Trash on Android

When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
Android Police

Samsung really wants you to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the best foldable devices you can buy right now. It packs powerful internals inside a premium body. The $1,800 price tag will burn a hole in your wallet, but take advantage of this deal from Samsung to get the phone at a great price.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Android Authority

Chrome OS just got this Windows 95 feature

Chrome OS finally has its own recycling bin feature. Google has finally added a trash can feature to Chrome OS 108. The feature could previously be toggled via a flag, but it’s now a default option. Chrome OS has been around for over a decade now, opening the door...
Android Authority

What is Google Messages and how to use it

It might already be your default messaging app, but what is it, and how does it work?. Have you noticed that the default SMS app on your Android device is called Messages, with two blue speech bubbles overlapping on a white background? Perhaps without realizing it, you’ve been using Google Messages. Don’t worry if you don’t remember downloading it, as it usually comes pre-installed on most Android phones. But what exactly is the Google Messages app and how to use it? If you want to learn more, keep reading.
Android Authority

Is jailbreaking still a thing? What the jailbreak community looks like in 2022

Everyone wanted to jailbreak their iPhone in the 2010s, so why has the hype died down?. Ever since the release of the first iPhone, advanced users have looked for ways to unlock the full potential of Apple’s iOS operating system. In 2007, the first iOS jailbreak allowed users to set custom ringtones, install third-party games, and customize the home screen. Over the years, however, Apple has taken inspiration from many jailbreak-only features and baked them directly into iOS. With that in mind, is jailbreaking an iPhone or iPad still worthwhile? Here’s what you need to know.

