‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
VCSC letter addressing allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School sent to families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A letter from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth was sent out to school corporation families Monday evening. It addressed recent allegations of racial harassment concerning student behavior at West Vigo High School. The letter states that in early November, Vigo County Schools was made aware of a student transferring from West Vigo due to claims of racial harassment.
Traffic alert: Portion of SR 71 to close for repairs
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Erosion issues have led to the closure of a state road in Vermillion County as INDOT crews perform repair work. According to an INDOT release, a portion of State Road 71 located about 5 miles east of Newport is scheduled to be closed as of Monday, Dec. 5.
