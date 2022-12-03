Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers — and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff

Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: A rainy election day could turn the tide in Georgia
Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, professor, Georgia State University. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. More than a quarter million Georgians have voted in the morning of this election. Polls opened up at 7 a.m. today and close at 7 p.m.
Raphael Warnock has won the runoff election in Georgia's U.S. Senate race
The Associated Press has called the race for Senator Raphael Warnock, who has defeated challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election:. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.
GPB evening headlines for December 6, 2022
Georgia elections officials are reporting no major issues with voting in today's closely watched US Senate run-off. The CDC is awarding states over $4 billion in funding to support public health nationwide, including $100 for Georgia. Delta Airlines has reached a tentative deal with their pilots over a new contract,...
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
On Tuesday, Georgia voting ends in the runoff election for U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Polls in Georgia open at 7 p.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Republicans won...
Georgia Today: Runoff election day; health care and affordable housing, new name for Savannah square
LISTEN: Today is runoff election day in Georgia, health care systems are investing in affordable housing, and a new name may be coming to a public square in Savannah. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 6. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Today is election day in Georgia — again. Some health care systems have been investing in affordable places to live, and it's happening right here in Georgia. And there's a push to rename a public square in downtown Savannah after a Black nurse who served alongside the Union during the Civil War. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Political Rewind: With less than 24 hours until the runoff, Warnock and Walker make final pitches
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Bernard Fraga, @blfraga, professor of political science, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Tomorrow, Georgians will send either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker to the...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's runoff has lower stakes than...
Sheree Ralston qualifies to fill district seat held by her late husband
Sheree Ralston, the widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, became the first to qualify for his 7th District House seat. “I look forward to a great campaign,” Ralston said to reporters as she walked out of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Also qualifying Monday...
Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia’s public health system gets nearly $100 million for workforce and upgrades
LISTEN: A grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding states over $4 billion in funding over five years. GPB's Sofi Gratas reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding states over $4 billion in funding to support public health nationwide. The Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce and Data Systems grant will last five years, with $3.2 billion given to state public health districts in the first year.
Family issues and 'catch-up' demands at school are leading students to consider suicide, report says
LISTEN: Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, data is showing the effects on the mental health of the state’s children. In a new report, students talked about their experiences firsthand. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Everything changed for students across Georgia in March 2020 when Gov. Brian Kemp issued...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Check theft through the mail is rising across America. Here's how you can reduce your risk
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with David Maimon about checks stolen from U.S. Postal Service boxes. Checks are going missing from the mail in Georgia. The Dunwoody Police Department reports that checks totaling about half a million dollars have disappeared from the post office since last summer. Experts say those checks have found their way onto underground markets.
This Kentucky ham recipe needs 24 hours of 'sleep' before it's ready to eat
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. When Linda Ishmael was growing up, her family's Christmas celebrations always included "putting the ham to...
