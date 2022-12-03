ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers — and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff

By Grant Blankenship, Benjamin Payne, Stephen Fowler
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: A rainy election day could turn the tide in Georgia

Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, professor, Georgia State University. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. More than a quarter million Georgians have voted in the morning of this election. Polls opened up at 7 a.m. today and close at 7 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Raphael Warnock has won the runoff election in Georgia's U.S. Senate race

The Associated Press has called the race for Senator Raphael Warnock, who has defeated challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election:. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Runoff election day; health care and affordable housing, new name for Savannah square

LISTEN: Today is runoff election day in Georgia, health care systems are investing in affordable housing, and a new name may be coming to a public square in Savannah. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 6. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Today is election day in Georgia — again. Some health care systems have been investing in affordable places to live, and it's happening right here in Georgia. And there's a push to rename a public square in downtown Savannah after a Black nurse who served alongside the Union during the Civil War. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: With less than 24 hours until the runoff, Warnock and Walker make final pitches

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Bernard Fraga, @blfraga, professor of political science, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Tomorrow, Georgians will send either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker to the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail

LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia’s public health system gets nearly $100 million for workforce and upgrades

LISTEN: A grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding states over $4 billion in funding over five years. GPB's Sofi Gratas reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding states over $4 billion in funding to support public health nationwide. The Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce and Data Systems grant will last five years, with $3.2 billion given to state public health districts in the first year.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Check theft through the mail is rising across America. Here's how you can reduce your risk

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with David Maimon about checks stolen from U.S. Postal Service boxes. Checks are going missing from the mail in Georgia. The Dunwoody Police Department reports that checks totaling about half a million dollars have disappeared from the post office since last summer. Experts say those checks have found their way onto underground markets.
DUNWOODY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy