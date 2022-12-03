THE NOTORIOUS BIG: (Rapping) I love it when you call me Big Poppa. Throw your hands in the air if you's a true player. Christopher Wallace would have turned 50 this year. And, of course, to many, the man known as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls or simply Biggie, is considered hip-hop royalty. Though the city won't ever stop repping The Notorious B.I.G., official festivities draw to a close tonight at Lincoln Center with the encore performance of an orchestral tribute. It'll be MC'd by Biggie's longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Clark Kent, and will feature the rapper's most well-known songs. Here to talk more about it is the show's composer, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Welcome to the show.

