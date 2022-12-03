Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley, star of 'Cheers and 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71
LOS ANGELES — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday. She was 71. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Bob McGrath, longtime star of 'Sesame Street,' has died at 90
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath waves to the crowd while riding on a float during the 2009 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. The longtime, original cast member of the iconic children's show died on Sunday. / Getty Images.
U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and a host of...
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.
The new opera The Hours is based on a film directed by Stephen Daldry, which is based on a novel by Michael Cunningham, which is based on a book (Mrs. Dalloway) by Virginia Woolf. But it captures the material in a brand-new way. "I knew the book. I knew the...
How one artist took on the Sacklers and shook their reputation in the art world
The first couple times I talked with photographer Nan Goldin, I saw her rage and frustration over the prescription opioid epidemic that derailed her life and killed tens of thousands of Americans. "I've never seen such an abuse of justice," Goldin told me. She was talking about members of the...
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.
THE NOTORIOUS BIG: (Rapping) I love it when you call me Big Poppa. Throw your hands in the air if you's a true player. Christopher Wallace would have turned 50 this year. And, of course, to many, the man known as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls or simply Biggie, is considered hip-hop royalty. Though the city won't ever stop repping The Notorious B.I.G., official festivities draw to a close tonight at Lincoln Center with the encore performance of an orchestral tribute. It'll be MC'd by Biggie's longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Clark Kent, and will feature the rapper's most well-known songs. Here to talk more about it is the show's composer, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Welcome to the show.
This season, women can be found simmering in patriarchal systems — and fighting back
'She Said,' 'God's Creatures,' 'The Wonder' are just a few of the many releases telling stories front-loaded with women who are navigating the male-dominated worlds they live in with an unwillingness to back down.
