ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Kirstie Alley, star of 'Cheers and 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71

LOS ANGELES — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday. She was 71. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

THE NOTORIOUS BIG: (Rapping) I love it when you call me Big Poppa. Throw your hands in the air if you's a true player. Christopher Wallace would have turned 50 this year. And, of course, to many, the man known as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls or simply Biggie, is considered hip-hop royalty. Though the city won't ever stop repping The Notorious B.I.G., official festivities draw to a close tonight at Lincoln Center with the encore performance of an orchestral tribute. It'll be MC'd by Biggie's longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Clark Kent, and will feature the rapper's most well-known songs. Here to talk more about it is the show's composer, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Welcome to the show.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy