VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Erosion issues have led to the closure of a state road in Vermillion County as INDOT crews perform repair work. According to an INDOT release, a portion of State Road 71 located about 5 miles east of Newport is scheduled to be closed as of Monday, Dec. 5.

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO