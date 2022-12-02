Read full article on original website
Traffic alert: Portion of SR 71 to close for repairs
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Erosion issues have led to the closure of a state road in Vermillion County as INDOT crews perform repair work. According to an INDOT release, a portion of State Road 71 located about 5 miles east of Newport is scheduled to be closed as of Monday, Dec. 5.
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek,...
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly...
VCSC letter addressing allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School sent to families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A letter from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth was sent out to school corporation families Monday evening. It addressed recent allegations of racial harassment concerning student behavior at West Vigo High School. The letter states that in early November, Vigo County Schools was made aware of a student transferring from West Vigo due to claims of racial harassment.
