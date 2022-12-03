ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia State Parks has gift ideas for outdoor-lovers this holiday season

 4 days ago
Credit: Photo provided by Georgia State Parks

Amidst the holiday shopping season — when malls are busy and online selection can feel overwhelming — Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites has offered a variety of different gifts inspired by the outdoors and history to give to your loved ones this year.

Because everyone has different interests, Georgia State Parks has broken down its gift selection into helpful categories that should suit just about every person in your life.

For the adventurous types

For the people in your life who crave adventure, Georgia State Parks suggests purchasing a Georgia State Park gift card.

The gift card can be used for a variety of uses to satisfy the adventurers in your life. This includes cabins, campsites, admission to historic sites, hiking sticks and much more.

By utilizing the gift card, adventure-seekers get a chance to check out natural sites, such as lakes, flowing waterfalls, breath-taking canyons and more.

Georgia State Park gift cards can be purchased here .

For spontaneous travelers

For people who love to explore on a whim, Georgia State Parks recommends Annual ParkPasses. The Annual ParkPass allows unlimited parking at over 40 Georgia State Parks, which should satisfy anyone looking to travel somewhere new.

The ParkPass costs $50, and there are also various discounts available for seniors, veterans and individuals serving in the military.

The Annual ParkPass can be found here .

For history buffs

A gift option that Georgia State Parks suggests for individuals interested in history is the Historic Site Annual Pass.

The pass enables people to have access to numerous museums and historic sites that highlight Georgia’s history. This includes Etowah Indian Mounds, Dahlonega Gold Museum, etc.

The Historic Annual Pass can be purchased here .

For animal-lovers

If you are shopping for someone who loves animals, Georgia State Parks has the perfect gift options.

For dog owners, Georgia State Parks recommends the Tails on Trails Club membership .

The membership offers an exciting challenge to people and their furry friends, which involves exploring 12 various hiking trails throughout Georgia. After all the trails have been completed, members receive a certificate of completion, along with a t-shirt and bandana.

For individuals with much larger furry friends, Georgia State Parks recommends getting the Equestrian Trail Annual Passes. The passes allow horse owners to ride for free at six different Georgia State Parks, allowing riders to create nice memories with their happy horses.

For outdoorsy individuals

Finally, if you are looking for a gift for people that enjoy activities outdoors, Georgia State Parks has a few ideas.

First, for the aspiring-golf pros in your life, there is the Georgia State Parks Golf Pass . The golf pass provides discounts on golfing green fees, accommodations, pro shops and lodge dining at eight different state park golf courses.

Next, if you wanted to give some outdoors-inspired gifts, the majority of Georgia State Parks offer gift shops. Among the gift selection offered that should satisfy any outdoor enthusiasts includes hammocks, warm blankets, books about nature and more. Gift shop locations can be found here .

Finally, for your significant other that thrives in nature, Georgia State Parks offers romantic getaways. Whether it be cozy cabins, yurts sitting atop of breathtaking mountains, or gorgeously renovated cottages, there are plenty of locations to escape to. To make a reservation, click here .

Photo provided by Georgia Parks and Historic Sites

