Treat loved ones to homemade treats this season

It’s the thought that counts when it comes to giving gifts.

So at a time when prices and stress are high, and supplies and inventories are low, why do lots of shopping when you can make delicious and unique food items for your loved ones instead?

If you didn’t put up pickles or jam this summer, have no fear: There are still lots of treats to make that won’t break either the bank or your spirit.

Of course there are always cookies, which will forever hold a special place in holiday hearts. (Be sure to look for Cookies Tonight, a quick, easy recipe running every Sunday in the print edition of The Blade through December, in place of Dinner Tonight.)

But it’s nice to mix things up a bit, too, don’t you think?

Between tree trimming parties, eight nights of Hanukkah, seven nights of Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice, festive brunches, office Secret Santa exchanges, family gatherings, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and other seasonal events, there will be lots of gift-giving opportunities for which you want to have just the right thing for the important people in your life.

And if you’re also on the nice list (you know you are — you’ve been extra good this year!), you deserve something wonderful as well.

‘Tis the season for giving gifts from the heart.

This year, make them gifts from the kitchen, too.

Coffee Toffee Fudge

This is so much simpler to make than the temperamental classic fudge that requires a candy thermometer, but it still has all the rich luxuriousness you expect. Top it with other varieties of crushed candies or crumbled cookies, stir in nuts — personalize it any way you like.

18 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

1½ 16-ounce containers milk chocolate frosting

2 tablespoons instant coffee

½ cup toffee-chocolate tidbits from an 8-ounce package

Line an 8-inch-square pan with foil, extending the foil over the sides of the pan, and grease the foil.

In a small saucepan, melt together chocolate chips, frosting, and coffee over low heat, stirring constantly. Once melted and completely smooth, pour the mixture into the prepared pan and sprinkle the candy bits over the top. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours until firm.

Remove the fudge and the foil from the pan; pull the sides of the foil down. Trim ½-inch from the edges with a warm dry chef’s knife, then cut into 6 rows by 6 columns.

Keep the fudge refrigerated, but serve it at room temperature.

Yield: 36 pieces

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Savory Popcorn

Snacks don’t all have to be sweet at this time of year. Salty ones are great for nibbling while watching Hallmark romances, classic Christmas movies, or holiday baking competition shows.

12 cups popped lightly salted popcorn

Oil

6 tablespoons chosen savory seasoning, i.e.: everything bagel seasoning, fattoush seasoning, freshly ground black pepper and grated parmesan, taco seasoning; Italian seasonings, etc.

Place the popcorn into a large mixing bowl and drizzle it lightly with oil; stir to coat the popcorn. Sprinkle on the seasoning of your choice as you continue to stir, to make sure the popcorn is fully coated.

Divide the popcorn among bags.

Note: If using parmesan, keep the popcorn refrigerated but serve it at room temperature.

Yield: 12 cups

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Hot Curry Snack Mix

Sweet-salty cereal-based snack blends are immensely popular in India and highly adaptable to tastes and availability of ingredients. The only constant is that they’re usually spicy hot, as opposed to the mild or sweet variations of Chex Mix in this country.

4 cups puffed rice cereal

1 6-ounce package chow mein noodles

1 4-ounce package potato sticks

1 cup honey-roasted peanuts

½ cup oil

3 tablespoons hot curry powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste

Generous pinch of kosher salt

1 cup golden raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

Preheat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, combine the rice cereal, chow mein noodles, potato sticks, and peanuts.

In a measuring cup, combine the oil with the curry powder, cayenne pepper, and salt; pour over the dry ingredients and mix well. Spread onto a baking sheet.

Bake for 15 minutes, stirring once halfway through, then let cool. Stir in the raisins and cranberries, then pack the mix into bags.

Yield: About 12 cups

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Ginger Pear Vodka

A mix of fall fruit and spicy winter warmth can brighten up even an inexpensive bottle of alcohol and make it festive.

1 750 ml bottle vodka

3 pears, peeled and cut into ¾-inch chunks

1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced thin

Place the ingredients into a large lidded jar (or other similar container) and stir. Cover and refrigerate for 1 week, shaking the jar at least once per day.

Strain the vodka into a pitcher through a fine mesh sieve lined with a coffee filter, then pour into bottles and keep refrigerated.

Yield: 750 ml

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Lemon-Lime Margarita Curd

Lemon curd is lovely spread onto scones or toast, or used as the filling for thumbprint cookies. Why not give it a little holiday flair by adding lime and tequila to make the tart flavor even more merry and bright?

4 eggs

½ cup butter, cut into cubes

2 cups sugar

Juice and finely grated zests from 3 lemons and 3 limes

2 ounces blanco tequila or prepared margarita mix

Pinch of kosher salt

Place the eggs, butter, sugar, and juice from the lemons and limes into a heavy medium-sized saucepan. Cook, whisking constantly, over medium-low heat until everything melts together. Keep whisking until the mixture starts to thicken, then add the tequila and the salt.

Continue whisking until the mixture thickens some more. When it’s ready, you’ll be able to dip a teaspoon into the curd and run your finger through the curd on the back of the spoon, then find that the line stays distinct without the sides bleeding in; also, if you lift the whisk while stirring and ribbons of the curd remain on top briefly rather than immediately blending back in, it’s done.

Let the curd cool a bit, then strain it through a fine mesh sieve. Stir in the lemon and lime zests, then ladle the curd into jars and store it in the refrigerator.

Yield: Makes about 2 cups

Source: Mary Bilyeu

