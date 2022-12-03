ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
FanSided

Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers

After a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium capped by an interception from quarterback Marcus Mariota to start the final drive, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the bye week with a 5-8 record. Still, Atlanta sits just a game out of first place in the NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons have Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player

Forget being the best player at his position, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, Chris Lindstrom has officially become one of the best players in the entire NFL. He has been the leader of an offensive line that is springing holes open for a Falcons running game that is better than it has been in decades. He deserves more credit for the impact he is having on this team.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy