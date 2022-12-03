Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers
After a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium capped by an interception from quarterback Marcus Mariota to start the final drive, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the bye week with a 5-8 record. Still, Atlanta sits just a game out of first place in the NFC...
Atlanta Falcons have Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player
Forget being the best player at his position, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, Chris Lindstrom has officially become one of the best players in the entire NFL. He has been the leader of an offensive line that is springing holes open for a Falcons running game that is better than it has been in decades. He deserves more credit for the impact he is having on this team.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis on Transfer Decision
Kedon Slovis' decision to transfer surprised some of his Pitt Panthers teammates.
thecomeback.com
Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
Bills sign CJ Brewer from practice squad after injury vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills made a minor transaction on Monday on the surface. Beneath it, the move could hold some weight. The Bills (9-3) have announced that the team signed defensive tackle CJ Brewer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton takes...
Comments / 0