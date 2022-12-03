Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons
Connor hauled in the first touchdown of the rookie tight end's NFL career, Cameron anchored a defense that allowed only a single touchdown. Ironhead would’ve been proud of his boys. After a morning trip to their father’s grave, Cameron and Connor Heyward played an inspired role in Pittsburgh’s first...
Todd Monken on the future of Georgia football: ‘We’re going to win, we’re going to work.’
Most took Jim Harbaugh saying that Ohio State coach Ryan Day was born on third base thinking he hit a triple as an insult. That Day had just been lucky to be in the situation he was in. But Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t see that phrase as an...
Utah, Penn State will meet for first time in the Rose Bowl
The contest could be the final Rose Bowl to feature the traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 format. It’s rare in college football that teams can reach a first milestone and possibly a last one as well in the same game. Yet, that’s the situation Utah and Penn State will find themselves in for the Rose Bowl.
