ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: $100 pre-registration offer is live

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio’s January 1 online sports betting launch is quickly approaching, but there’s still time for prospective bettors to score a no-doubt...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All-Ohio Division IV football 2022: Arvell Reese leads five Glenville first-team picks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OHSAA Division IV state football champion Glenville has five players on the All-Ohio first team, led by Defensive Player of the Year Arvell Reese. Running back D’Shawntae Jones, receiver Damarion Witten, tackle Fred Johnson Jr. and cornerback Bryce West joined the linebacker on the first team, following the Tarblooders’ 26-6 win Saturday for the school’s first state championship. It also marked the first OHSAA state football title for a Cleveland city school.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto

HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football envying Georgia, chasing Michigan and living the underdog life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in July 2019, something funky happened in ESPN’s FPI calculations as it related to Ohio State football. That formula gave OSU the fourth-best odds among all Big Ten East teams to win the league championship. Probably had something to do with uneven crossover scheduling with the West or the coaching transition or a young defense coming off a historically bad season. Regardless, ESPN’s computer gave Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State a better chance to win the Big Ten championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals iced their victory over Kansas City with a gutsy play

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins literally saved his best performance for last against Kansas City on Sunday. The Bengals were coming out of the final two-minute warning of the game. They were at the Chiefs’ 28-yard line facing a 3rd down and 11. Rather than playing safe and setting up a closer field goal for kicker Evan McPherson, Cincinnati decided to put the game away then and there.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy