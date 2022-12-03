Read full article on original website
Related
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for NBA, college hoops Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a two-part bonus, which bettors can use for any NBA or college...
BetMGM Maryland bonus code: $1,000 insurance for NBA, college hoops Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new Maryland customers prepare for the upcoming action in the NBA, college basketball, and more, our BetMGM Maryland bonus code...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: $100 pre-registration offer is live
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio’s January 1 online sports betting launch is quickly approaching, but there’s still time for prospective bettors to score a no-doubt...
Tipico Ohio promo code activates 150% deposit match, $250 parlay bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Tipico Ohio promo code offer includes a 150% deposit match for bettors who click here. There’s also another offer to choose...
All-Ohio Division IV football 2022: Arvell Reese leads five Glenville first-team picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — OHSAA Division IV state football champion Glenville has five players on the All-Ohio first team, led by Defensive Player of the Year Arvell Reese. Running back D’Shawntae Jones, receiver Damarion Witten, tackle Fred Johnson Jr. and cornerback Bryce West joined the linebacker on the first team, following the Tarblooders’ 26-6 win Saturday for the school’s first state championship. It also marked the first OHSAA state football title for a Cleveland city school.
Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Expectations for Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Bengals: Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
Baker Mayfield released by Panthers; Browns will receive 2024 5th-round pick for former No. 1 overall pick
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went from saying he was off the leash at the start of this season to off his new team by December. The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have released the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield was traded by the Browns...
LeBron James ‘ready’ for return home, Tuesday matchup against Cavaliers despite sore ankle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James isn’t going to miss his lone visit to Cleveland this season. Despite tweaking his already sore left ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, James told reporters that he plans on suiting up against the Cavaliers Tuesday night.
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Baker Mayfield is out of job, and I do have compassion for him – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sad. That’s how I felt when I heard Baker Mayfield had been waived by the Carolina Panthers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ohio State football envying Georgia, chasing Michigan and living the underdog life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in July 2019, something funky happened in ESPN’s FPI calculations as it related to Ohio State football. That formula gave OSU the fourth-best odds among all Big Ten East teams to win the league championship. Probably had something to do with uneven crossover scheduling with the West or the coaching transition or a young defense coming off a historically bad season. Regardless, ESPN’s computer gave Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State a better chance to win the Big Ten championship.
OHSAA gymnastics preview: Brecksville’s Gianna Ravagnani, Highland’s Paige Yu top gymnasts to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gymnastics is an intricate sport. A mere inch can be the difference between perfection or months of frustration. Off by a second, and your score plummets. Hit your mark, and you feel invincible. Aiming for its 20th straight team title, Brecksville-Broadview Heights has felt that invincibility at...
College Football Playoff semifinals 2022: How to get tickets for Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl (12/31/22)
The No. 4-seed Ohio State Buckeyes will face the No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl this New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Football fans who want to see the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in-person can find tickets on third-party websites.
Cleveland Browns hope to continue mastery of Joe Burrow: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ever since Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 you could tell he would continue the success in the pros that he enjoyed in high school and college, quickly leading the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021. But for...
A Deshaun Watson-free zone: Let’s look deeper at the Browns’ win – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
HOUSTON, Texas – There is plenty of material available – including my column – about how Deshaun Watson played in his first Cleveland start. Hint: Pretty badly. That’s all I’m saying about the QB in these postgame scribbles. Because some good stuff did happen for the Browns in their 27-14 victory.
How the Bengals iced their victory over Kansas City with a gutsy play
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins literally saved his best performance for last against Kansas City on Sunday. The Bengals were coming out of the final two-minute warning of the game. They were at the Chiefs’ 28-yard line facing a 3rd down and 11. Rather than playing safe and setting up a closer field goal for kicker Evan McPherson, Cincinnati decided to put the game away then and there.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0