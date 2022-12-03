Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
No. 1 Millard South to battle No. 3 Norfolk in Tuesday wrestling dual
A big wrestling dual is scheduled for Tuesday night at Norfolk High School. Two of the top three programs in the state will compete on the mats when defending state champion and top-ranked Millard South grapples with No. 3 Norfolk. Panther coach Justin Grey says they practice like they’re the...
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller, Scheil lead Wayne State indoor track teams at South Dakota State
Sophomore Logan Moeller opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season with event wins in the long jump and triple jump to lead the Wayne State College men at the season opening South Dakota State Holiday Invite held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota Friday and Saturday.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk unified bowling earns Class A state runner-up trophy
The Norfolk High School unified bowling team earned the Class A state runner-up trophy at the state championships on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The sport involves players with and without intellectual disabilities playing on the same team. The Panthers fell to Columbus in the championship match 3...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State ranked fourth in final AVCA Division II top-25 coaches poll
Wayne State ended the 2022 season ranked fourth in the final AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats collected 972 points in voting conducted by 47 Division II coaches from across the country. It marks the 13th time in the last 16 years...
norfolkneradio.com
Pingel, Zacharias carry Wildcat women past Southwest Minnesota State
WAYNE - Senior forward Kassidy Pingel scored a game-high 18 points while senior guard Lauren Zacharias recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wayne State College in a 72-62 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory over Southwest Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The ‘Cats are now 6-1 and 2-1 in the NSIC while SMSU drops to 5-3 and 2-1 in league action.
norfolkneradio.com
14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
norfolkneradio.com
Arizona resident arrested in Norfolk following a disturbance
An Arizona resident was arrested after a disturbance at a local business and falsifying his name to police several times. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue around 7:55 p.m. Friday about a man causing a disturbance inside the business and refusing to leave.
norfolkneradio.com
High speed pursuit leads to arrest of former Norfolk resident
A former Norfolk resident was arrested following a high speed pursuit yesterday evening. Sheriff Mike Unger said Stanton County Sheriffs attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle failed proceeded to take off and accelerated to speeds of over 100 miles an hour, before suddenly stopping in the median and turning back westbound on Hwy 275, traveling towards Norfolk.
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after a visit from police turned up drugs inside the residents. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 500 block of South 1st street around 8:20 a.m. on Friday to assist probation officers of a home check. During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs.
norfolkneradio.com
City Council tables zoning change for 8th Street property
A requested zone change for a property on south 8th street drew a lot of discussion from the Norfolk City Council at Monday’s meeting. Promise Land Properties, the owners of the building, are trying to change the zone property from a light industrial district to a single family residential district. City planner Val Grimes says the Norfolk Planning Commission had recommended rejecting the proposed zoning change at their last meeting for several reasons.
