A former Norfolk resident was arrested following a high speed pursuit yesterday evening. Sheriff Mike Unger said Stanton County Sheriffs attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle failed proceeded to take off and accelerated to speeds of over 100 miles an hour, before suddenly stopping in the median and turning back westbound on Hwy 275, traveling towards Norfolk.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO