WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Hunterdon County, New Jersey needs to have conversations about race
A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County, New Jersey, needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. This comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story. Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a beloved...
WFMZ-TV Online
Personal training gym adding jiu-jitsu program, tripling its footprint at new Bethlehem location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for New Year's resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem. 36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews spent most of Monday cleaning up from a crash that caused a messy morning commute in part of Lehigh County. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading opens the 2022-23 season at home against Central York
READING, Pa. - Reading High School opens their season at home on Tuesday night, welcoming Central York to the Giegle. The Red Knights returning several key pieces from the title team a season ago, including one of the best backcourts in the county, and District. Along with players on the inside, this Red Knights group is ready to continue making their mark on the program.
WFMZ-TV Online
First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Laurel Run Dam removal will address public safety and ecology, forestry official says
The removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Twp. will improve public safety and the ecology of the area around the 137-year-old dam, a state Bureau of Forestry official said Monday. A contractor recently began to dismantle the dam, near Seven Tubs Recreation Area, the Department of Conservation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
WFMZ-TV Online
An 'Aussie and a West Sider' to lead Scranton School Board
SCRANTON — A divided Scranton School Board, which faces tough decisions on the reconfiguration plan, has new leadership. During the board’s annual reorganization meeting Monday night, directors appointed Ro Hume as president and Sean McAndrew as vice president. Dubbed by Hume as an “Aussie and a West Sider,”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot outside Wawa in Palmer Township, DA says
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Wawa in Northampton County. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at the Wawa on 25th Street in Palmer Township. District Attorney Terry Houck says a gunshot victim is at St. Luke's Hospital...
