Carbon County, PA

Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews spent most of Monday cleaning up from a crash that caused a messy morning commute in part of Lehigh County. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace

ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Reading opens the 2022-23 season at home against Central York

READING, Pa. - Reading High School opens their season at home on Tuesday night, welcoming Central York to the Giegle. The Red Knights returning several key pieces from the title team a season ago, including one of the best backcourts in the county, and District. Along with players on the inside, this Red Knights group is ready to continue making their mark on the program.
READING, PA
First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
An 'Aussie and a West Sider' to lead Scranton School Board

SCRANTON — A divided Scranton School Board, which faces tough decisions on the reconfiguration plan, has new leadership. During the board’s annual reorganization meeting Monday night, directors appointed Ro Hume as president and Sean McAndrew as vice president. Dubbed by Hume as an “Aussie and a West Sider,”...
SCRANTON, PA
Person shot outside Wawa in Palmer Township, DA says

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Wawa in Northampton County. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at the Wawa on 25th Street in Palmer Township. District Attorney Terry Houck says a gunshot victim is at St. Luke's Hospital...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

