Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Organizations partner to install STEM center at Hamburg schools

Two organizations are teaming up to provide STEM centers at elementary schools in Berks County. Members of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Niagara Cares visited Tilden Elementary School on Tuesday. They assembled furniture and set up computers and 3D printers. The state-of-the-art technology will be used to enhance students'...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

An 'Aussie and a West Sider' to lead Scranton School Board

SCRANTON — A divided Scranton School Board, which faces tough decisions on the reconfiguration plan, has new leadership. During the board’s annual reorganization meeting Monday night, directors appointed Ro Hume as president and Sean McAndrew as vice president. Dubbed by Hume as an “Aussie and a West Sider,”...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board

Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
HAZLETON, PA
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
ALLENTOWN, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA

Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catasauqua SD students enjoy shopping with airport cops at annual event

An event over the weekend allowed for children to shop with a cop. On Sunday, families joined officers from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority for the annual event. Kids from the Catasauqua School District were selected to participate in the day that included shopping at a local Target store, a pizza party, gift wrapping, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
CATASAUQUA, PA

