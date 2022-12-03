Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizations partner to install STEM center at Hamburg schools
Two organizations are teaming up to provide STEM centers at elementary schools in Berks County. Members of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Niagara Cares visited Tilden Elementary School on Tuesday. They assembled furniture and set up computers and 3D printers. The state-of-the-art technology will be used to enhance students'...
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
WFMZ-TV Online
An 'Aussie and a West Sider' to lead Scranton School Board
SCRANTON — A divided Scranton School Board, which faces tough decisions on the reconfiguration plan, has new leadership. During the board’s annual reorganization meeting Monday night, directors appointed Ro Hume as president and Sean McAndrew as vice president. Dubbed by Hume as an “Aussie and a West Sider,”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
WOLF
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
Six area hospitals surveyed in ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ list. How each fared.
Six hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area participated in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, but only a few earned high marks. Two area hospitals — both part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network — received a “High Performing” mark from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board
Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
abc27.com
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Hunterdon County, New Jersey needs to have conversations about race
A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County, New Jersey, needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. This comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story. Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a beloved...
WFMZ-TV Online
Personal training gym adding jiu-jitsu program, tripling its footprint at new Bethlehem location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for New Year's resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem. 36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA
Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Lehigh Valley 2-Month-Old On Ventilator In ICU Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for Calliope, a beloved two-month-old infant from the Lehigh Valley who is on a ventilator struggling to breathe in the ICU.Kelsey Simms of Easton has been out of work to care for her daughter, Calliope Lillian, who has been on a ventilator in the ICU of a local hospital to d…
WFMZ-TV Online
Catasauqua SD students enjoy shopping with airport cops at annual event
An event over the weekend allowed for children to shop with a cop. On Sunday, families joined officers from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority for the annual event. Kids from the Catasauqua School District were selected to participate in the day that included shopping at a local Target store, a pizza party, gift wrapping, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
Wawa vs. Sheetz: A question of regional identity? Or is it just the food?
I come before you today to discuss one of the burning issues of our time. No, not the 2020 presidential election. No, no
Dunkin’ to Take Up Residence in Allentown’s Cityplace Apartments, Summer 2023
Even more Allentown residents can join the other 3 million customers that dine with the iconic donut and coffee franchise every day.
Comments / 0