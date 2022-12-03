ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gabriel Jesus: Brazil forward to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury and may be absent for Arsenal league games

By Sam Blitz
SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

Jude Bellingham: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Jude Bellingham is an "amazing player" and admits "everybody" wants to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Bellingham has shone for England at the World Cup, where he has helped his side set up a quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, while he has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football at Borussia Dortmund following his 2020 move from Birmingham.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?

Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
SkySports

Will Greenwood: Eddie Jones had lost the England fans | Steve Borthwick is long-term option

Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday after seven years in charge, and just nine months before England's opening 2023 Rugby World Cup clash in France. Speaking to Sky Sports, Greenwood backed the decision, saying "too many boxes were not ticked", adding he does not buy into the argument the decision comes too close to the World Cup.
SkySports

England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan

A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy