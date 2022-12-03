Gabriel Jesus: Brazil forward to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury and may be absent for Arsenal league games

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
SkySports
England vs France: Luke Shaw says it would be 'naive' to focus solely on Kylian Mbappe in World Cup quarter-final
Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to focus solely on the threat of Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash against France. England beat Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 meeting on Sunday to set up a date with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
SkySports
Raheem Sterling returning to UK after break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final
Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after intruders broke into his family home. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo 'miffed' at not starting for Portugal in huge World Cup win over Switzerland
Kaveh Solhekol felt Cristiano Ronaldo was 'miffed' at not starting for Portugal in their 6-1 win against Switzerland. The forward appeared to be showing his displeasure prior to coming on from the bench.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Jude Bellingham: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Jude Bellingham is an "amazing player" and admits "everybody" wants to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Bellingham has shone for England at the World Cup, where he has helped his side set up a quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, while he has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football at Borussia Dortmund following his 2020 move from Birmingham.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Japan 1-1 Croatia AET (1-3 on pens): Croatia reach quarter-finals after Dominik Livakovic heroics in penalty shootout win
Croatia have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan 3-1 on penalties - including three saves from Dominik Livakovic during the shootout - following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. It was the first knockout game to play an additional half an hour in Qatar after a largely even...
SkySports
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?
Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
SkySports
Liverpool make Jude Bellingham top transfer target with Borussia Dortmund preparing for teenager's exit
Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham their priority for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has elevated his already burgeoning reputation with his performances for England at the World Cup in Qatar and is being chased by a host of top clubs. The German...
SkySports
England's stunning first-Test win over Pakistan - player ratings from the 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi
Zak Crawley - 8 Batting: First innings - 122 (111 balls, 21x4, strike rate 109.90); Second innings - 50 (48 balls, 7x4, strike rate 106.16). Any questions around why head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had continued to keep faith in Crawley were dispelled with two impressive displays as opener in the first Test against Pakistan.
SkySports
Eddie Jones sacked: The hopes and heartaches of ex-England head coach's seven-year tenure
Over the past seven years he led his team to triumphs but also had his fair share of tribulations. As he departs, we take a look back at the moments which have defined Jones' England tenancy.... Rising from the ashes: From World Cup disaster to world record runs. When Jones...
SkySports
Man Utd ready to make £50m swoop for Netherlands and PSV star Cody Gakpo in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United are ready to swoop in January to land Netherlands' World Cup star Cody Gakpo - and PSV are willing to sell for £50m. Julian Ward is looking at a top job in Europe after quitting as Liverpool's...
SkySports
England vs France: Olivier Giroud says Kylian Mbappe is best player he's ever played with ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Olivier Giroud has named Kylian Mbappe the best striker he's played alongside and has described the "bromance" the pair have ahead of France's World Cup quarter-final with England. Les Bleus take on Gareth Southgate's Three Lions in Saturday's last-eight clash, with former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Giroud set to line...
SkySports
Brazil turn on the style against South Korea to underline status as favourites - World Cup 2022 hits and misses
It says a lot about the bewildering level of technical ability in this Brazil side that it was their centre-backs, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who combined to set up Richarlison's brilliant third goal. From front to back, they were all at it, toying with South Korea and administering brutal punishment,...
SkySports
Will Greenwood: Eddie Jones had lost the England fans | Steve Borthwick is long-term option
Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday after seven years in charge, and just nine months before England's opening 2023 Rugby World Cup clash in France. Speaking to Sky Sports, Greenwood backed the decision, saying "too many boxes were not ticked", adding he does not buy into the argument the decision comes too close to the World Cup.
SkySports
Brazil 4-1 South Korea: Tite defends dance celebration but Roy Keane unimpressed with 'disrespectful' behaviour
Tite said his dance celebration during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea was an expression of pure joy, but Roy Keane described the behaviour as disrespectful and suggested it was like watching an episode of Strictly Come Dancing. Brazil's players rushed over to the dugout after Richarlison put the five-time...
SkySports
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
SkySports
England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan
A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
Comments / 0