King Charles' good deed will help thousands of people this winter as the UK enters an unprecedented cost of living crisis

By Jack Slater
 4 days ago

King Charles’ good deed will see hundreds of families across the United Kingdom benefit. Charles has donated a generous sum of money to a collection of food banks that will specifically be used to procure white goods like fridges and freezers to ensure more food can be stored and distributed to those in need.

Money donated by King Charles III will be used to buy fridges and freezers for food banks across the United Kingdom.

The generous gesture means that hundreds of food banks and community groups across the country can store food that would otherwise go to waste – something which helps those struggling financially and aligns with the King’s lifelong commitment to sustainability.

The fridges and freezers are being distributed to charities, food banks and social pantries identified by the Felix Project in London and across the United Kingdom by The Trussell Trust, FareShare and British Asian Trust.

(Image credit: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The money, a £1 million starting fund (approx. $1.2 million) includes a "substantial personal donation" from the King himself, as well as grants from The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund and donations from a network of funders, the Felix Project confirms.

A spokesperson for the charity has said, “thanks to this incredible donation from His Majesty the King, and a range of funders, we will not only be able to freeze and store vast quantities of food, we will be protected when food supplies are low due to seasonal dips, and we can create a long-lasting infrastructure for our community partners that will help people for many years to come."

The scheme will begin by sending a reported 800 fridges and freezers between now and Spring 2024.

(Image credit: Geoff Pugh / POOL / AFP)

The donation from the King will be a lifeline to many throughout the country as food banks see a surge in demand during the cost of living crisis. It means that food can be kept for longer and reach more families, but it also means those who can will be able to donate more and know that their donations won’t go to waste.

This is just one more move from Charles which indicates the King has a clear reading of the mood of the nation. He has already reportedly ordered that his coronation be trimmed down, breaking tradition to have a smaller, less opulent ceremony .

Comments / 21

Barbara Holland
2d ago

Give the king credit for a heartfelt sharing. Famed if he does or does not. Be fair.

Reply
8
Owps Tact
2d ago

well that was nice of the fellow I guess, a gesture only a king would make I suppose.

Reply
5
