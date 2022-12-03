Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on the 2000 block of North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria. Alexandria, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 5, 2022, that at around 3:52 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Cavan Circle in Alexandria, Louisiana’s Kelley Land region.
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police receive grant for seat belt and D.W.I. enforcement
The Natchitoches Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission that will start this month. The grant will pay police officers overtime to enforce seat belt violations and D.W.I. enforcement throughout the holiday season. According to LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety,...
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile has been located
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
lincolnparishjournal.com
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
Louisiana reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's office has been suspended, and Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr.'s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at “The Border” lounge in the City of Zwolle early on Saturday morning.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Traffic Advisory for I-49, North of Powhatan
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a major 2-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries as of Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:41 pm on I-49 (northbound) near milepost #149 North of Powhatan according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Natchitoches Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel fatal boating incident that occurred on Dec. 3 in Natchitoches Parish. LDWF agents learned that Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was operating a 17-foot vessel in the Cane River in Natchitoches with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., Crowell’s vessel struck a downed tree that was in the water ejecting him from the vessel while his son remained in the vessel.
lincolnparishjournal.com
State troopers make arrests
Two individuals were arrested by Louisiana State Police Thursday morning in Ruston in separate incidents. Larry T. Lucas 59, of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 near U.S. 80 for failure to wear a seat belt. During a license check, it was discovered Lucas was wanted in Mississippi on...
KSLA
Natchitoches officials hold briefing on public safety
Some Christmas shopping was done for around 250 families in and around the Texarkana area. This is the company’s 47th store in the U.S. Breaking down amendments on Louisiana's Dec. 10 ballot. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov....
cenlanow.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
KNOE TV8
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO attempting to identify two people involved in monetary instrument abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sherifff’s Detectives are attempting to identify two people allegedly involved in a monetary instrument abuse investigation according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are attempting to identify two males that used the credit card of a deceased Natchitoches Parish resident for unauthorized purchases at businesses...
kjas.com
Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
KPLC TV
Vernon Sheriff: Man found in house fire believed to have committed suicide
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a man set fire to a home in the area of O’Hara Road, then committed suicide. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mayor announces appointment of Jay D. Oliphant Jr. as new Director of Public Safety
The City of Natchitoches and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. held a press conference on Dec. 6 to address public safety efforts in the Natchitoches community. As part of these efforts, Williams proposed an administrative restructuring, appointing retired Louisiana State Police Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Jay D. Oliphant Jr., for the City Council’s approval, as the new director of public safety. Police Chief Nikeo Collins and Fire Chief John Wynn will work alongside/report to Oliphant.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
Comments / 1