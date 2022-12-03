Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Albany Herald
Apple now lets developers charge as much as $10,000 for an app
If you were worried about how much money you could blow on apps before, buckle up. Apple on Tuesday said it is adding 700 new price points for apps in its App Store, starting as low as $0.29 and running all the way up to $10,000, though the very high-end is available "upon request" by developers only.
Albany Herald
Meme stock mania may finally be over
It's time to sing a requiem for a meme. Meme stocks, that is. Companies that attracted rabid followings from traders on Reddit and other social media sites in 2021 are struggling. Just look at GameStop. Shares of the video game retailer, which will report its latest results after the closing...
Shop now and get 20% off Quip electric toothbrushes and more—sale ends soon
Taking care of you teeth is important, and right now you can get 20% off oral care products during the holiday sale at Quip.
