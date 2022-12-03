Read full article on original website
Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance
Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
House Camera Catching Weimaraner Sneaking Into the Fridge Is Priceless
TikTok doggo @podarrozweimaraner's owners decided to check in on the dogs while at work. They probably missed their dogs and wanted to see their faces. But what was just supposed to be a friendly check-in ended in a big no-no for their Weimaraner. The owners have Furbo in the house,...
Kernel the Great Dane tries to fit into a tiny dog bed with hilarious results
Sometimes a dog will display some wishful thinking – and that's certainly the case for this Great Dane. Although he reckons he's spied the best dog bed, there's one little problem: it's simply far too small for him to fit. Not that he's going to give up. Instead, as...
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube
Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable
No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible
We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything
Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
Dog's Guilty Reaction to Getting Caught Stealing Food Is Priceless
Every pup has their naughty moments, but their reactions to being caught are always unique. Whether they act heartbreakingly sad or avoid eye contact altogether, it can be hard to stay mad when they're that cute! One TikToker and dog mom learned this for herself when her Labrador and Golden Retriever mix, Harper, decided to get herself a pretzel snack.
Tiny Chihuahua's 7:00am Tantrum Proves the Struggle Is Real
Whether or not you're a morning person, we think you'll identify with Kevin. The tiny Chihuahua had the sassiest morning tantrum over who-knows-what, and TikTok is simply obsessed. Honestly, though, who wouldn't be?. @Mylovekevinclark is the most opinionated little dude, so we understand why his mama had to film his...
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Dog Ends Up in Most Ridiculous Place After Mom Lets Him Outside
Dogs are so funny. We always assume that they have very distinct routines which usually consist of eating, sleeping, going on walks, doing their business, playing fetch and possibly chasing a squirrel. But every now and then they do something totally outrageous that no pet owner would expect. Just check...
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god
A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.
