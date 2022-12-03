ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming

Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
Dog Anxiously Awaits Napping Baby to Wake Up to Play in Sweet Video

Is anyone else amazed at how dogs welcome newborn babies into the family without a problem? Yes, they might be a little jealous. But it doesn't take them long to realize they have a new bestie living at home. Or maybe they just see it as a new person to play with. LOL!
Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best

Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.
Golden Retriever Puppy Cries for Mom and Siblings and We Can't Take It

Bringing home a new furry family member can be so much fun, but it's also a big adjustment for everyone--including your new pet! Whether they're arriving home from a shelter or from their mother, a fur baby can have a lot of scary feelings about the change. This precious Golden Retriever puppy named Miller is no exception, but our hearts simply shattered when we heard him cry out for his mom and siblings.
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything

Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable

No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears

Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
Cockatoo Waiting for Dad to Dance with Him Is Too Much

Cockatoos are TOO much! Not only are these gorgeous birds capable of learning to speak around twenty or so words, they are also amazing dancers. This beautiful birdie who is owned by TikTok user @DjSkorpious is notorious for getting her groove on. Just check out Pearl the cockatoo here and...

