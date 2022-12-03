Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace TheatreThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges
The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Bleacher Report
Top Players in the College Football Transfer Portal After Championship Weekend
The 2023 transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 5. Thanks to the NCAA's new relaxed transfer rules that allow players to transfer to another school without having to sit out a year, a ton of players are looking to find new schools. As of Monday afternoon, there were already...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More
With Week 13 done, the fantasy playoffs have arrived in many season-long leagues. From here on out, every wrong lineup decision could end an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Finding the right fantasy matchups in Week 14 won't be easy. Players such as Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Walker III are dealing...
Bleacher Report
What the 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look in 2022
The college football world is making a drastic change at the beginning of the 2024 season. A 12-team College Football Playoff has been agreed upon by the Board of Managers and directors of bowl games across the country. While there's still time to cherish the critical four-team playoff, it's interesting...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?
The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13. In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.
Bleacher Report
NFL Standings 2022-23: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Review
No team has punched its ticket to the NFL playoffs just yet. That could happen during Week 14, though. Three teams—two in the NFC, one in the AFC—could officially become postseason participants by the time the docket is complete. Two of those clubs could be crowned division champions, too.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Making Scouts' Heads Explode
While NBA scouts build their feel for the main 2023 NBA draft prospects, new ones have started to emerge onto watchlists. We've also seen a pair of top-10 prospects make their debuts after starting the season on the shelf. The past few weeks have ultimately been huge for NBA scouts....
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year: Top 10 Rankings After Season's Quarter Mark
The first quarter of the 2022-23 NBA campaign is in the books, and its freshman class continues to impress. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is back to living up to his top billing after losing two weeks and change to an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is showing everyone why he was so firmly in the running for that No. 1 spot on draft night. Bennedict Mathurin continues making noise in the Circle City, and he isn't the only Indiana Pacers rookie to snag a spot on these rankings.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa 'Rattled' in 3-Turnover Game as Dolphins Fall to Brock Purdy, 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have a pretty scary defense. Just ask Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback threw two interceptions, lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, was sacked three times and left Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Niners with an ankle injury. Talk about a tough night...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Bleacher Report
5-Star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia over LSU, Miami, Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs added a major piece to their 2023 recruiting class. Samuel M'Pemba, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, announced he will be part of Georgia's class Sunday. M'Pemba is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 30 overall...
Bleacher Report
Alabama's Bryce Young Not Among QBs Named to 2022 All-SEC Football Teams
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennett were named as the All-SEC Team quarterbacks for the 2022 season, leaving Alabama's Bryce Young on the outside looking in. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, spent much of the middle part of the season dealing with injuries and was not considered a...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Dominance over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Praised After Bengals' Win vs. KC
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to move to 8-4 on the season and create more of a cushion for themselves in the playoff race. Much of the win can be attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 25-of-31 passes for 286...
Bleacher Report
Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race For Top Award
The Heisman Trophy odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook did not change after conference championship weekend despite the USC Trojans dropping out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings. USC quarterback Caleb Williams did enough in the PAC-12 Championship Game loss to the Utah Utes to remain ahead...
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers to Sign Josh Johnson off Broncos' Practice Squad After Garoppolo Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are signing quarterback Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad following a season-ending foot injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot and...
Comments / 0