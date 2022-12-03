ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Bleacher Report

Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges

The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
Bleacher Report

Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers

The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

With Week 13 done, the fantasy playoffs have arrived in many season-long leagues. From here on out, every wrong lineup decision could end an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Finding the right fantasy matchups in Week 14 won't be easy. Players such as Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Walker III are dealing...
Bleacher Report

What the 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look in 2022

The college football world is making a drastic change at the beginning of the 2024 season. A 12-team College Football Playoff has been agreed upon by the Board of Managers and directors of bowl games across the country. While there's still time to cherish the critical four-team playoff, it's interesting...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?

The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13. In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Making Scouts' Heads Explode

While NBA scouts build their feel for the main 2023 NBA draft prospects, new ones have started to emerge onto watchlists. We've also seen a pair of top-10 prospects make their debuts after starting the season on the shelf. The past few weeks have ultimately been huge for NBA scouts....
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Rookie of the Year: Top 10 Rankings After Season's Quarter Mark

The first quarter of the 2022-23 NBA campaign is in the books, and its freshman class continues to impress. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is back to living up to his top billing after losing two weeks and change to an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is showing everyone why he was so firmly in the running for that No. 1 spot on draft night. Bennedict Mathurin continues making noise in the Circle City, and he isn't the only Indiana Pacers rookie to snag a spot on these rankings.
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Bleacher Report

5-Star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia over LSU, Miami, Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs added a major piece to their 2023 recruiting class. Samuel M'Pemba, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, announced he will be part of Georgia's class Sunday. M'Pemba is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 30 overall...
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young Not Among QBs Named to 2022 All-SEC Football Teams

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennett were named as the All-SEC Team quarterbacks for the 2022 season, leaving Alabama's Bryce Young on the outside looking in. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, spent much of the middle part of the season dealing with injuries and was not considered a...
Bleacher Report

Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race For Top Award

The Heisman Trophy odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook did not change after conference championship weekend despite the USC Trojans dropping out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings. USC quarterback Caleb Williams did enough in the PAC-12 Championship Game loss to the Utah Utes to remain ahead...
