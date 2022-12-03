Read full article on original website
Yes, Some Scenes in ‘Die Hard 2′ Were Filmed Here in Michigan
The next time you watch Die Hard 2, keep your eyes open for scenes shot in Michigan. This time of year, many movie fans look forward to watching all the classic Christmas movies during the holidays. Movies like A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf, Die Hard, and more. Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie...deal with it.
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Candy is Timeless for the Holiday Season
The sweet taste of the season is in full swing. Not only are cookies, cakes and pies treat for the holidays, but candies of all types will fill bowls and stockings everywhere. Although there are quite a few types of candies synonymous with the Christmas season, each state seems to have a few standout choices on their lists for sweet treats. It's true that candy canes are traditionally the universally-loved Christmas candy associated with the season, with 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, they aren't everyone's top pick.
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
‘Atmospheric constipation’ is influencing Michigan’s weather
We always think about weather moving from west to east in a regular pattern. It’s not always that way, especially with the development of a feature called a “Greenland Block.”. A large upper-level high pressure system is the opposite of a storm center. The high pressure center is...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
State vet after rabid Michigan kitten: Get your pets vaccinated
The state veterinarian is urging Michiganders to get their pets vaccinated after rabies was discovered in a six-month-old stray kitten in Oakland County.
7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan
Looking for a quick but cozy getaway? Look no further than these adorable bed and breakfast spots in West Michigan. I recently came across a post from The Morris Estate, a bed and breakfast in Niles, advertising their holiday festivities:. To be honest, I often forget about B&Bs when booking...
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years
Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man
The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Jellyfish in Michigan? It’s true, but no need to worry
Freshwater jellyfish have established populations in five lakes in West Michigan, and have been found in many more.
